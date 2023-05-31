Tennis News and Rumors

Jimmy Butler Offered Coco Gauff NBA Finals Tickets Before The Playoffs Started

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tennis: Wimbledon

Coco Gauff is a Miami Heat fan and is friends with Jimmy Butler who earlier this year was at the 2023 Miami Open watching her play.

Jimmy Butler Offered Coco Gauff NBA Finals Tickets Before The Playoffs Started

After her first-round singles win at the 2023 French Open, Gauff shared a story about the 33-year-old Butler offering her family NBA Finals tickets long before the Heat even qualified for the Finals.

It was as if Butler could see the future when no one else could.

As Gauff said, Butler was always positive about his team’s future even when the Heat had just a 3% chance of making the playoffs.

Gauff did not want to “jinx” anyone by telling the story beforehand and waited until the Heat were in the Finals to share it.

Gauff Likes Butler’s Mentality And Attempts To Emulate It

She likes Butler’s mentality, and she tries to apply it to her situation.

Her first-round match against Rebeka Masarova was not easy.

After dropping the first set, she thought about the predicament the Heat were in headed into Game 7 and that calmed her down.

She said:

“Honestly, today, I told myself if Jimmy Butler didn’t freak out when they were up 3-0 and all of a sudden it’s 3-all, then I shouldn’t freak out after losing the first set.”

As for Butler’s ticket offer, that is up in the air.

The French Open concludes on June 11, and Gauff and her family would prefer to be in Paris through the end of the tournament which would mean that Gauff is still playing in it.

She could potentially make it to Miami for Game 6 on June 15 if the NBA Finals have not concluded by then.

Pressure Is On For Gauff At French Open

Gauff finished as the runner-up in both singles and doubles at the 2022 French Open.

Expectations are high for the 20-year-old to get over the hump and win a maiden Grand Slam.

Gauff is no longer a teen sensation, and her parents have brought in Serena Williams’s former coach Patrick Mouratoglou to help her improve.

If she could win at Roland Garros, it would be especially meaningful for Gauff who loves Paris and would be the first American since Serena Williams to win there.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula, Playing In Singles, Doubles, and Mixed, Wins Second Round Singles Match By Walkover

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
Peyton Stearns
21 Year Old American Peyton Stearns Takes Out 2017 French Open Champion Jelena Ostapenko In 2nd Round
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
Tennis News and Rumors
Daria Kasatkina
Five best second round matches at 2023 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
Tennis News and Rumors
Gael Monfils
Hometown Crowd Lifts Gael Monfils To Improbable First Round French Open Win
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
Tennis News and Rumors
Bianca Andreescu Leylah Fernandez
Canadian Women Charge Ahead: Bianca Andreescu And Leylah Fernandez Win French Open First Round Matches
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Barbora Krejcikova
2021 French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova Is Ousted In First Round Of 2023 French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Thiago Seyboth Wild
No. 2 Daniil Medvedev Upset By No. 172 Thiago Seyboth Wild In French Open First Round Match
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top