Coco Gauff is a Miami Heat fan and is friends with Jimmy Butler who earlier this year was at the 2023 Miami Open watching her play.

After her first-round singles win at the 2023 French Open, Gauff shared a story about the 33-year-old Butler offering her family NBA Finals tickets long before the Heat even qualified for the Finals.

It was as if Butler could see the future when no one else could.

As Gauff said, Butler was always positive about his team’s future even when the Heat had just a 3% chance of making the playoffs.

Gauff did not want to “jinx” anyone by telling the story beforehand and waited until the Heat were in the Finals to share it.

Gauff Likes Butler’s Mentality And Attempts To Emulate It

She likes Butler’s mentality, and she tries to apply it to her situation.

Her first-round match against Rebeka Masarova was not easy.

After dropping the first set, she thought about the predicament the Heat were in headed into Game 7 and that calmed her down.

She said:

“Honestly, today, I told myself if Jimmy Butler didn’t freak out when they were up 3-0 and all of a sudden it’s 3-all, then I shouldn’t freak out after losing the first set.”

As for Butler’s ticket offer, that is up in the air.

The French Open concludes on June 11, and Gauff and her family would prefer to be in Paris through the end of the tournament which would mean that Gauff is still playing in it.

She could potentially make it to Miami for Game 6 on June 15 if the NBA Finals have not concluded by then.

Pressure Is On For Gauff At French Open

Gauff finished as the runner-up in both singles and doubles at the 2022 French Open.

Expectations are high for the 20-year-old to get over the hump and win a maiden Grand Slam.

Gauff is no longer a teen sensation, and her parents have brought in Serena Williams’s former coach Patrick Mouratoglou to help her improve.

If she could win at Roland Garros, it would be especially meaningful for Gauff who loves Paris and would be the first American since Serena Williams to win there.

