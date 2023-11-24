Jimmy Connors is more than just an American tennis legend.

The 71-year-old 10-time Grand Slam Champion who won eight singles titles and two doubles titles is also a good cook.

Connors showed off his skills with a video showing his Thanksgiving dinner preparations.

He baked an enormous turkey, took great pride in mashing potatoes (to get his frustrations out), cooked vegetables, and made rolls from scratch.

Suffice it to say, tennis fans want to be invited over next Thanksgiving.

Connors kitchen was poppin on our favorite cooking day of the year. Happy Thanksgiving everyone, and check out our latest pod 🦃🍂🍁 https://t.co/kwKgmDaIK3 pic.twitter.com/IRboS1WTfA — Advantage Connors Podcast (@advconnors) November 24, 2023

This isn’t the first time we have seen Jimmy in the kitchen.

In 2020, he showed us what he was cooking for his wife Patti on Mother’s Day.

Cooking up a #MothersDay favorite in Connors Kitchen! pic.twitter.com/FfxieYNR3N — Jimmy Connors (@JimmyConnors) May 11, 2020

Connors Kitchen opened its doors to show us how to make ribs.

New Connors Kitchen-BBQ Ribs, oh what a beautiful mess! pic.twitter.com/Pct7VOf0qN — Jimmy Connors (@JimmyConnors) August 4, 2020

He makes desserts too.

Cooking up some #MemorialDay goodies in Connors Kitchen. Hope everyone had an enjoyable weekend. pic.twitter.com/Y1K3iZxtsB — Jimmy Connors (@JimmyConnors) May 26, 2020

The Food Network needs to sign Jimmy up for a cooking show.

Besides Cooking, What Is Jimmy Connors Up To?

Many will remember Jimmy for his electricity on the court, playing into his late 30s long before Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic did.

After doing everything possible in tennis, including playing, coaching, and commentating, Connors now has a podcast called Advantage Connors.

His son Brett Connors is his partner on the podcast.

Been spending some time in Fla w @AConnors84 and now back home in Ca bbqing and look who shows up! @Brett_Connors pic.twitter.com/ESy8whWV6d — Jimmy Connors (@JimmyConnors) September 24, 2023

Jimmy’s sense of humor and outgoing personality are evident in the podcast.

Check it out wherever you get your podcasts.