Jockey Club Gold Cup 2022 Runners For Saratoga Grade One

The Jockey Club Gold Cup 2022 will provide horse racing fans with some more Breeders’ Cup clues ahead of Saturday’s $1.25m Grade 1 at Saratoga as the racing summer at the New York track draws to a close. It’s another ‘Win and You’re In’ Breeders’ Cup contest so the successful horse this weekend will also book their ticket to Keeneland on November 5.



We’ve plenty to look forward to as well with a decent field expected to line-up that includes an army from the Todd Pletcher barn that include Americanrevolution and Dynamic One, while the exciting Olympiad, who has won 7 of his 11 starts, also holds an entry, plus trainer Shug McGaughey will be hoping for a fifth Jockey Club Gold Cup win with First Captain.

Therefore, the horse racing betting sites can expect plenty of interest in Saturday’s race, which was switched from traditional home Belmont Park to Saratoga last year for the first time.

When Is The Jockey Club Gold Cup 2022?



Run over 1m 2f, the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup is staged at Saratoga racetrack in New York

📅Date: Saturday September 3, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Saratoga racetrack, New York, (Dirt)

💰 Purse: $1,250,000

Jockey Club Gold Cup 2022 Runners and Riders

AMERICANREVOULTION

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Age: 4

Race Record: Runs 9, Wins 5

One of four in the race for trainer Todd Pletcher, who won this prize in 2020. This 4 year-old has won more than $1m in winning five of his 9 races to date. Held and entry in the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga earlier this season with this race the preferred target over the longer trip. Certainly no back number but does have a bit of ground to make up with Dynamic One, who he was fourth to in the Blame Stakes on June 22, and also last time when taking silver behind Olympiad in the Grade 2 Stephen Foster Stakes, also at Churchill Downs. Jockey Luis Saez is yet to win the Jockey Club Gold Cup.

BROOKLYN STRONG

Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr.

Jockey: TBA

Age:4

Race Record: Runs 12, Wins 3

Won three of his four starts, but has rather lost his way since. Down the field in the 2021 Kentucky Derby (14th) and was last seen running only third in a handicap here on August 12. The step up in trip may suit but overall, it would be a shock if this Barboza-trained 4 year-olds is good enough in this company.

CHESS CHIEF

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

Age: 6

Race Record: Runs 34, Wins 5

One of the more experienced in the field with 34 career runs and was fifth in this race last year (beaten 7 lengths), but since 2000 we’ve only had two winning 6 year-olds of this race. Likely outsider that has recorded all five of his wins at Fair Grounds, but was also well behind Olympiad last time in the New Orleans Classic Stakes on March 26.

DYNAMIC ONE

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Age: 4

Race Record: Runs 12, Wins 4

Another from the army of possible runners from the Todd Pletcher yard and heads here with a leading chance. Winning of the Blame Stakes at Churchill Downs on June 2 and had Americanrevolution back in fourth that day too. Backed that up with a hard-fought success over another possible entry here – First Captain – when taking the Suburban Stakes by just a nose at Belmont Park on July 9 (Untreated 3rd). Based on those runs is certainly a player despite having to probably improve a tad to figure. Jockey Ortiz Jr does have pedigree in the race though – winning for Pletcher in 2020 on Happy Saver and also back in 2017 (Diversify).

FIRST CAPTAIN

Trainer: Shug McGaughey

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Age: 4

Race Record: Runs 8, Wins 5

Top wins to runs record with 5 successes from 8 starts. This well-bred (Curlin) 4 year-old colt was last seen going down in a fight with Dynamic One in the Grade 2 Suburban Stakes at Belmont Park. Been training hard in the Spa since that last run in early July and is the son of the 2007 and 2008 winner of this race – Curlin. Also handled by the Shug McGaughey team that have a fine record in this race with wins in 1985, 1989. 1993 and most recently in 2019 with Code Of Honor. Certainly not one to discount.

INFORMATIVE

Trainer: Uriah St Lewis

Jockey: Dexter Haddock

Age: 5

Race Record: Runs 35, Wins 4

Trained by Uriah St Lewis, who caused a shock in this race in 2018 when his Discreet Lover did the business, so can’t totally rule out. Experienced sort with 35 runs but many feel this 5 year-old is thriving at the moment and in the best form he’s ever been in – backed up by winning last time of the Grade 3 Philip H Iselin Stakes at Monmouth Park on Aug 20. Is yet to race at Saratoga though, despite having 35 career runs. Clearly in good form and would have claims of rewarding place backers but in what looks a competitive renewal would big a big ask to actually repeat the stable’s shock win in this race of 2018.

KEEPMEINMIND

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Age: 4

Race Record: Runs 12, Wins 2

Yet another entry for the Todd Pletcher stable and will be ridden by Joel Rosario, who won this race in 2012 (Flat Out) and 2014 (Tonalist). Won on debut for his new yard at Saratoga on July 22 in what was only an allowance race (for horses with just one career success outside restricted races). Last season he was 6th in the 2021 Kentucky Derby and 4th in the Preakness Stakes, plus was only beaten 1/2 a length in the 2021 Jim Dandy Stakes. Bit to prove, but will stay the 1m2f trip will and his return run last time was eye-catching.

OLYMPIAD

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Age: 4

Race Record: Runs 11, Wins 7

The one the main focus will be on ahead of Saturday’s race. A winner of 7 of his 11 starts so a highly talented colt, but does need to bounce back from a poor run last time in the Whitney Stakes on Aug 6, when 4th of five behind Life Is Good. Prior to that flop he’d won four on the bounce and is likely to be ridden closer to the pace this time – something he’s done when winning his races. Trainer Bill Mott has three wins in this race to his name that include the classy Cigar in 1995, plus back-to-back wins in 2012 (Flat Out) and 2013 (Ron The Greek).

TAX

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

Age: 6

Race Record: Runs 15, Wins 5

Fourth in the 2019 Belmont Stakes. Lightly-raced for his age after having a few injuries in the past. Does like it at Saratoga though – won the 2019 Jim Dandy Stakes here and likes to race up with the speed so we can expect more of that on Saturday. Last run was also a winning one when taking the Battery Stakes at Delaware Park on July 9, but only had two to beat that day. Another that would be a shock winner, but won’t be without his supporters for the exacta or trifecta

UNTREATED

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: TBA

Age: 4

Race Record: Runs 9, Wins 3

The final of the Todd Pletcher runners and having only raced 9 times can be expected to have more improvement than most. Has form that is closely linked in with Olympiad, First Captain and Dynamic One, but despite running well again that trio this season has been beaten by them all. Some feel he’s in the race to set things up for the other Pletcher runners, but his form suggests he’s not without a chance of staying in the shake-up till late on and, therefore, exacta or trifecta players might latch onto this.

Recent Jockey Club Gold Cup Winners

2021 – MAX PLAYER

2020 – HAPPY SAVER

2019 – CODE OF HONOUR

2018 – DISCREET LOVER

2017 – DIVERSIFY

2016 – HOPPERTUNITY

2015 – TONALIST

2014 – TONALIST

Watch Max Player Winning The 2021 Jockey Club Gold Cup

