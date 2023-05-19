Horse Racing Picks

Joe Drape Preakness Picks & Predictions: Mage wins at Pimlico

Jeremy Freeborn
Mage Preakness 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Joe Drape is a horse racing analyst for the New York Times, a publication that has a rich history when it comes to horse racing writing. He wrote the book, American Pharoah: The Untold Story of the Triple Crown Winner’s Legendary Rise.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2023

  • 🐴 Event: Preakness Stakes
  • 📅 Date & Time: May 20th, 6:50 pm
  • 🌎 Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
Joe Drape Preakness 2023 Picks

Joe Drape is one of two New York Times horse racing experts for the Preakness. The other is Melissa Hoppert. Drape and Hoppert have a difference of opinion, as Drape is picking a trifecta of Mage, Red Route One, and National Treasure, while Hoppert likes National Treasure, Mage and Blazing Sevens. The biggest horse racing news of the day is the fact that First Mission has pulled out of the Preakness because of an ankle injury. The horse was expected to give Mage the biggest challenge, and was the pick of Randy Moss, Matt Bernier and Mark Belling to win at Pimlico.

Mage (-140)

With First Mission out, Mage has gone from a whopping +135 to -140 in a matter of hours. The overwhelming favourite is not expected to be challenged by any of the remaining horses in the field. There are concerns by some about the horse’s slow start. However, Drape does not have that concern, and feels the finish the horse exemplified at Churchill Downs earlier this month will give Mage the win.

Red Route One (+1400)

Drape is a big supporter of Red Route One’s finish. Remember it was the finish and not the start which gave Mage the win in Kentucky. At the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park last month. Red Route One actually went from worst to first. That is how the horse qualified for the Preakness.

National Treasure (+260)

This is Bob Baffert’s horse. The controversial trainer who has been banned from the Kentucky Derby, will look to win his eighth Preakness. Drape is a huge fan of National Treasure’s overall speed and believes it has the capability of not being caught if it has a fast start.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
