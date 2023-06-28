Tennis News and Rumors

John McEnroe And Chris Evert React To Potential Saudi Arabian Investment In Tennis

Wendi Oliveros
John McEnroe Chris Evert

Recently we learned that the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour was in discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) regarding possible PIF investment in the tour.


Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP tour chair, mentioned that there would be parameters if PIF did get involved; tennis history would have to be kept at the forefront.

Gaudenzi indicated that cash is not the reason the ATP is involved in the discussions.

He said:

“There’s many ways to become an investor of the ecosystem. It’s not only about creating a new tour or buying a tournament.”

The timing for this news is both interesting and odd.

Golf is trying to figure out its future path with PIF involved, and arguably tennis’s greatest tournament Wimbledon is about to kick off on July 3 with a purse of $56.6 million.

As expected, there were reactions to this news.

Players like Carlos Alcaraz and Nick Kyrgios were open to the opportunity.

Tennis legends like John McEnroe and Chris Evert have a different take.

What McEnroe Said

McEnroe seemed shocked why tennis would consider an alliance with PIF given the precarious situation the PGA is in.

He said:

“I don’t know why in the hell tennis would suddenly be; let’s talk to the Saudis after the debacle that you’re watching in golf. To me, it’s comical that it’s even being brought up right now.”

McEnroe added that it is out of his hands, but he does not think tennis should be going in this direction.

What Evert Said

Evert agreed with McEnroe.

She said:

“I think it’s sportswashing. I don’t think we need to go there.”

Is the ATP just being diplomatic with the discussions, or could there be Saudi Arabian PIF involvement in the tour’s future?

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
