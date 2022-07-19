Juan Soto’s Swing Could Cost $500 Million After Home Run Derby Win

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto won the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. After Soto turned down a 14-year, $440-million deal, the Nationals have apparently started taking offers for one of the MLB’s best young hitters. With a sign-and-trade on the verge of happening, how much could Juan Soto’s next contract be worth? Below, we’ll go over the potential value of his next contract and a few possible destinations for Soto’s next team.

Juan Soto’s Contract Could Be Worth $500 Million With His Next Team

In just his fifth MLB season, Soto has emerged as one of the best hitters in baseball.

At just 23-years-old, Soto has flashed maturity beyond his years at the plate. Despite hitting a career-low .250 in 2022, Soto has walked more times (79) than he has struck out this season (54).

He also remains one of the best power-hitters in the MLB.

The Nationals’ slugger has launched 20 home runs and ranks 10th in all of baseball with a .901 OPS.

But how much would a team have to dish out for the left-handed slugger to sign a long-term deal?

According to MLB expert Jeff Passan, Soto’s swing could command as much as $500 million.

Yup, that's a $500 million swing. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 19, 2022

Where Will Soto Be Traded? 3 Destinations for Juan Soto’s Next Team

A Juan Soto trade is likely to happen in the coming weeks.

With Soto expected to swap jerseys before the MLB trade deadline, we’ll take a look at a few teams that could be in the market for the Nationals’ superstar.

Check out the three of the most likely candidates for Juan Soto’s next team below.

1. San Diego Padres

San Diego hasn’t been shy about pursuing trades and big names on the free agency market in the past. With the Padres fighting to usurp the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, adding a hitter of Soto’s caliber certainly makes sense.

Pairing Soto with Fernando Tatis Jr would give San Diego two of the best young players in the MLB. The Padres are currently 10 games back of the Dodgers in the division standings but have the inside track on the NL Wild Card race.

While Tatis Jr signed a 14-year, $340 million contract, Soto could command more than $500 on a new deal.

2. St. Louis Cardinals

Like the Padres, reports around the league have surfaced that the St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly in the market for Soto.

The Cardinals are another team that hasn’t been afraid to go after superstar players looking to switch teams. After acquiring Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent seasons, adding Soto to an already dangerous lineup would make St. Louis one of the favorites in the National League.

To do so, the Cardinals would have to offer Soto a contract worth upwards of $500 million.

3. Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are among the favorites to trade for Soto.

MLB expert Jon Heyman believes the Rangers could be in the market to trade for the Nationals’ slugger after it spent nearly $500 million on the double-play combination of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Texas is also one of the teams with a package of prospects enticing enough to encourage the Nationals to make a deal.

While a Juan Soto trade would drain the Rangers’ farm system, he may be one of the few franchise-changing players available in the MLB.