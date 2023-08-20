Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez of Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic made Major League Baseball history on Saturday. He set the record for the most hits in a four game stretch according to mlb.com. Since Wednesday, Rodriguez has 17 hits, which passes Brooklyn Robins second baseman Milt Stock of Chicago, Illinois, who had 16 hits from June 30 to July 3, 1925.

Rodriguez’s amazing stretch

Rodriguez has recorded his 17 hits in four Mariners wins. He had three singles and one double for four hits on Wednesday in a 6-5 Mariners win over the Kansas City Royals. Rodriguez then had three singles, one double and one home run for five hits on Thursday in a 6-4 Mariners win over the Royals. That was followed by three singles and one home run for four hits on Friday in a 2-0 Mariners win over the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros, and then four singles on Saturday in a 10-2 Mariners onslaught over Houston.

Stock’s prior record stretch

Stock had four hits in four consecutive games. He had two doubles and two singles in a 10-9 Robins loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on June 30, 1925. That was followed by three singles and one triple in a 4-3 Robins win over the Boston Braves on July 1, 1925, four singles in a 20-7 Robins win over the Braves on July 2, 1925, and three singles and one triple in a 6-3 Robins win over the Braves on July 3, 1925.

Rodriguez’s 2023 MLB statistics

Rodriguez is now batting .278 with 21 home runs and 79 runs batted in. During 120 games, 510 at bats and 555 plate appearances, he has scored 75 runs and had 142 hits, 29 doubles, one triple, 33 stolen bases, 38 walks, 236 total bases, and an on base percentage of .337, and slugging percentage of .463.

Mariners in a playoff spot

During the streak, Seattle has moved into a playoff position in the American League. At 68 wins and 55 losses, they are half a game up on the Toronto Blue Jays.