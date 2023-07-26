UFC News and Rumors

Justin Gaethje Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
UFC fighter Justin Gaethje poses and flexes.

The UFC comes off a great event across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England, and is now back stateside and heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the lightweight division between No. 2 ranked Dustin Poirier and No. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje for the vacant ‘BMF’ title. Both Poirier and Gaethje are coming off big wins in their last fight and are looking to add another title on their mantle with the ‘BMF’ title as well be next in line for a title with a win at UFC 291.

In Gaethje’s last fight, he won via majority decision against the surging Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $500,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $1,066,000.

Justin Gaethje’s Net Worth

Justin Gaethje hasn’t been in the UFC as long as his opposition but he has made an estimated $4.2 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $5 Million.

Justin Gaethjel has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and cut his cloth on the Colorado regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2017 after getting signed as the World Series Of Fighting Lightweight Champion.

Justin Gaethje’s UFC Record

Justin Gaethje holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 24-4 which includes 18 wins by knockout and 2 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 7-4 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 291.

Justin Gaethje’s Next Fight

Justin Gaethje will fight former fellow lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday for the vacant ‘BMF’ title at UFC 291. This fight will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Justin Gaethje (+130) making him the slight underdog.

Justin Gaethje’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Justin Gaethje fights out of Greeley, Colorado but is originally from Safford, Arizona.

He is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend Sophia Romano.

  • Age: 34
  • Born: Safford, Arizona
  • Height: 5’11″
  • Weight: 155 pounds
  • Reach: 70″
  • Coach/Trainer: Trevor Wittman

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Alex Pereira UFC

Alex Pereira Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  7min
UFC News and Rumors
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Texas Sports Betting Guide
Jan Blachowicz Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  31min
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 291
Three Takeaways we Learned from UFC 291 Embedded
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
dustin-poirier-winner
Dustin Poirier Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  11h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 291
UFC 291 Main Card Revealed with Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 for BMF Title
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  23h
UFC News and Rumors
chael sonnen suit
Chael Sonnen Returns to UFC Commentary Team for UFC 291
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 24 2023
UFC News and Rumors
molly mccann
Molly McCann Announces Move to Strawweight Division
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top