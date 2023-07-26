The UFC comes off a great event across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England, and is now back stateside and heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the lightweight division between No. 2 ranked Dustin Poirier and No. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje for the vacant ‘BMF’ title. Both Poirier and Gaethje are coming off big wins in their last fight and are looking to add another title on their mantle with the ‘BMF’ title as well be next in line for a title with a win at UFC 291.

In Gaethje’s last fight, he won via majority decision against the surging Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $500,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $1,066,000.

Justin Gaethje’s Net Worth

Justin Gaethje hasn’t been in the UFC as long as his opposition but he has made an estimated $4.2 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $5 Million.

Justin Gaethjel has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and cut his cloth on the Colorado regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2017 after getting signed as the World Series Of Fighting Lightweight Champion.

Justin Gaethje’s UFC Record

Justin Gaethje holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 24-4 which includes 18 wins by knockout and 2 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 7-4 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 291.

Justin Gaethje’s Next Fight

Justin Gaethje will fight former fellow lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday for the vacant ‘BMF’ title at UFC 291. This fight will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Justin Gaethje (+130) making him the slight underdog.

Justin Gaethje’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Justin Gaethje fights out of Greeley, Colorado but is originally from Safford, Arizona.

He is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend Sophia Romano.

Age: 34

34 Born: Safford, Arizona

Safford, Arizona Height: 5’11″

5’11″ Weight: 155 pounds

155 pounds Reach: 70″

70″ Coach/Trainer: Trevor Wittman

