Justin Jefferson Will Not Return Until He is 100 Percent

Minnesota Vikings fans and fantasy football owners of Justin Jefferson may want to temper their expectations of a quick return. The star wide receiver recently had this to say:

“The hamstring is a difficult injury just because it lingers and it comes back from time to time if you don’t put the right treatment into it,” Jefferson said. “The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field and they want me at 100 percent, as I do as well. I don’t want to go out there at 80 or 90 percent and have the chance of hurting it again. It’s just day-to-day, and when that time comes, I’ll definitely be ready to step out there.”

It is clear that Jefferson is taking the cautious approach. While the Vikings would love to have him back as soon as possible, this is an injury one must take seriously. The Vikings have until November 29th to add him back to their active roster.

A Huge Year for Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson had aspirations of having a career year coming into the season. He is already considered by many to be a top-four wide receiver in the NFL, if not, even the best. Even in the fantasy football world, he was highly touted as many took him with the first overall pick in their respective fantasy drafts. As a result, Jefferson could want to become the highest paid wide receiver in the league eventually. Before the injury, the three-time Pro Bowler was having a stellar campaign.

On the season, he has already accumulated 36 catches for 571 yards, three touchdowns, and 15.9 yards per reception in just five games played. On top of that, he has also recorded a catch percentage of 67.9 percent and is averaging 114.2 receiving yards per game so far this season. Last season, Jefferson led the league in receiving yards per game with 106.4. With quarterback, Kirk Cousins, in a contract year and now out for the season, the door is wide open for Justin Jefferson to solidify himself as Minnesota’s most important threat. Especially since the team was already skeptical of bringing back Cousins before his Achilles injury.

A Difficult Situation for the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were expecting things to play out a lot differently than they have this season. Many had them winning the NFC North with Aaron Rodgers now in New York. After all, they did win the division last year. However, a slow start combined with injuries has derailed their campaign.

While newly acquired Josh Dobbs did win his first game as a Viking, the odds are still not in their favor for making the playoffs. Especially with how improved the Detroit Lions are this season. If Justin Jefferson continues to be out for an extended amount of time, then the uphill climb for the Minnesota Vikings is going to become that much more difficult. We will see how soon Jefferson can return to action at 100 percent.