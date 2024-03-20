On Tuesday, head coach Bill Self told reporters that Kansas forward Kevin McCullar Jr. has been ruled out for the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr. Ruled Out For NCAA Tournament

Here's a clip of Bill Self's announcement just now that Kevin McCullar will miss the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/Q9qkfgXQCt — Henry Greenstein (@HenryGreenstein) March 19, 2024

McCullar has been dealing with a bone bruise on his knee for nearly a month, causing him to miss six games, including the Big 12 Tournament. Despite optimism that McCullar could return, Self is shutting the fifth-year senior down for the rest of the year.

“Kevin’s not gonna play,” Self told reporters. “Kevin says his knee pain has not subsided any and it’s too bad for him to be able to contribute. So Kevin will not play. We’re shutting him down for the tournament.

McCullar had the best season of his college career in 2023-2024. McCullar leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 18.3 points, adding 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Hunter Dickinson Returns For NCAA Tournament

Our AP All-Americans 👇 🔴 Hunter Dickinson: Second Team

🔵 Kevin McCullar Jr.: Honorable Mention pic.twitter.com/wUFklOJfZy — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) March 19, 2024

While McCullar has been ruled out, center Hunter Dickinson should be ready for the NCAA Tournament.

“Hunt looks great,” Self said (via ESPN). “He’s practiced basically every day since Saturday. Non-contact. The last two days have been full contact.”

After transferring from Michigan, Dickinson thrived in his first season as a Jayhawk with 18.0 points and 10.8 rebounds. Dickinson was named an AP Second-Team All-American.

No. 4 Kansas will play No. 13 Samford on Thursday in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.