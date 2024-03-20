College Basketball News and Rumors

Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr. Ruled Out For NCAA Tournament

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15)

On Tuesday, head coach Bill Self told reporters that Kansas forward Kevin McCullar Jr. has been ruled out for the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr. Ruled Out For NCAA Tournament

McCullar has been dealing with a bone bruise on his knee for nearly a month, causing him to miss six games, including the Big 12 Tournament. Despite optimism that McCullar could return, Self is shutting the fifth-year senior down for the rest of the year.

“Kevin’s not gonna play,” Self told reporters. “Kevin says his knee pain has not subsided any and it’s too bad for him to be able to contribute. So Kevin will not play. We’re shutting him down for the tournament.

McCullar had the best season of his college career in 2023-2024. McCullar leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 18.3 points, adding 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Hunter Dickinson Returns For NCAA Tournament

While McCullar has been ruled out, center Hunter Dickinson should be ready for the NCAA Tournament.

“Hunt looks great,” Self said (via ESPN). “He’s practiced basically every day since Saturday. Non-contact. The last two days have been full contact.”

After transferring from Michigan, Dickinson thrived in his first season as a Jayhawk with 18.0 points and 10.8 rebounds. Dickinson was named an AP Second-Team All-American.

No. 4 Kansas will play No. 13 Samford on Thursday in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Topics  
College Baseball College Basketball News and Rumors Kansas Jayhawks NCAA
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15)

Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht Lead AP All-American Teams

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
College Basketball News and Rumors
2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament
NCAA Men’s March Madness Bracket 2024: All 68 Teams Revealed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 18 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
College Basketball Fans React To Michigan Wolverines Firing Coach and Fab 5 Icon Juwan Howard, Ending Chaotic 5-Year Reign
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 16 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
juwan howard loses reg season finale to neb (1)
College Basketball Fans Watch Michigan Stumble To 107-Year Low, Continue Collapse Vs. Nebraska On Senior Day At Crisler Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 11 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Iowa star Caitlin Clark
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Declares For 2024 WNBA Draft
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 29 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Caitlin Clark
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Sets Women’s Major-College Scoring Record
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 29 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Penn State Nittnay Lions v Ohio State Buckeyes
Stunned College Basketball Fans Watch Penn State’s Second-Half Rally Drain No. 12 Illinois During Return To Rec Hall
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 21 2024
More News
Arrow to top