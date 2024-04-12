Karl-Anthony Towns Injured: When Will Timberwolves Star Return?

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has been injured with a meniscus tear since the beginning of March. When will Towns return from injury?

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: When Will Timberwolves Star Return?

Minnesota All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to make his return vs. Atlanta on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Towns was upgraded to questionable for game. https://t.co/Z7Z1DM0JS4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2024

After a monthlong absence, Towns is expected to return Friday night when the Wolves play the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Towns has not played in a game since March 4 after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee. The injury required Towns to get surgery.

Earlier this week, Towns was cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities.

Before the injury, Towns was having a terrific season, averaging 22.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on shooting splits of 50.6/42.3/87.4.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: FIRST MATCHUP SET Western Conference ⬆️ Denver: Claims 1st in the West, 1 game up on (2) Minnesota and (3) OKC ⬇️ Minnesota: Falls to 2nd, holding tiebreaker over (3) OKC (better conference record), 1 GB of (1) Denver ↔️ Oklahoma City: Remains 3rd via… pic.twitter.com/tqjuxkT3ZO — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2024

Karl-Anthony Towns Returns For Playoff Push

With just three days of games left in the @NBA regular season, 19 teams in the Playoffs and Play-In (out of 20) have yet to clinch their seed number. Check out all of the seeding possibilities entering tonight's action ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vf6xaDc7kU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 11, 2024

After Wednesday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota fell to the No. 2 seed at 55-25, one game behind Denver for the No. 1 seed. If Denver wins out, the Nuggets will remain the No. 1 seed.

If the Timberwolves win their final two games against the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, Minnesota will earn the No. 2 seed. The Timberwolves hold the tiebreaker over the No. 3 Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Minnesota loses one game and Oklahoma City wins their final two games, the Timberwolves will fall to the No. 3 seed. However, the Timberwolves can fall no lower than No. 3.