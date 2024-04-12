NBA News and Rumors

Karl-Anthony Towns Injured: When Will Timberwolves Star Return?

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has been injured with a meniscus tear since the beginning of March. When will Towns return from injury?

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: When Will Timberwolves Star Return?

After a monthlong absence, Towns is expected to return Friday night when the Wolves play the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Towns has not played in a game since March 4 after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee. The injury required Towns to get surgery.

Earlier this week, Towns was cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities.

Before the injury, Towns was having a terrific season, averaging 22.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on shooting splits of 50.6/42.3/87.4.

Karl-Anthony Towns Returns For Playoff Push

After Wednesday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota fell to the No. 2 seed at 55-25, one game behind Denver for the No. 1 seed. If Denver wins out, the Nuggets will remain the No. 1 seed.

If the Timberwolves win their final two games against the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, Minnesota will earn the No. 2 seed. The Timberwolves hold the tiebreaker over the No. 3 Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Minnesota loses one game and Oklahoma City wins their final two games, the Timberwolves will fall to the No. 3 seed. However, the Timberwolves can fall no lower than No. 3.

NBA News and Rumors Timberwolves
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
