Katie Ledecky sets record for most Olympic medals by a female swimmer

Jeremy Freeborn
Katie Ledecky of Washington, District of Columbia won a silver medal in the women’s 4×200 metre freestyle on Thursday for the United States, and in the process set the record for most medals ever won by a woman in Olympic swimming competition with 13. Of the 13 medals, Ledecky has now won eight gold medals, four silver medals and one bronze medal.

Ledecky’s record breaking swim

Ledecky was part of an American team that contained Claire Weinstein of White Plains, New York; Paige Madden of Mobile, Alabama, and Erin Gemmell of Potomac, Maryland. The United States had an overall time of 7:40.86. Australia set the Olympic record with a time of 7:38.08. China won the bronze medal with a time of 7:42.34. The United States earned a medal by 5.19 seconds over Canada, which had a fourth place time of 7:46.05.

Third Olympic swimming medal of 2024

Ledecky had one gold medal, one silver medal and one bronze medal for three Olympic medals overall in Paris. Ledecky won the gold medal in the women’s 1500 metre freestyle, and bronze in the women’s 400 metre freestyle.

In the women’s 1500 metre freestyle, Ledecky posted an Olympic record time of 15:30.02. Anastasiya Kirpichinkoca of Russia won the silver medal with a time of 15:40.35. Isabel Gose of Germany won the bronze medal with a time of 15:41.16. Ledecky reached the podium comfortably by 14.03 seconds over Simona Quadarella of Italy, who had a time of 15:44.05.

Who had 12 medals all-time?

Three female swimmers have a dozen medals all-time. They were Americans Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres, and Australian Emma McKeon.

How did Ledecky get her other 10 medals?

Ledecky had one gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in the women’s 800 metre freestyle. That was followed by five medals in Rio (gold in women’s 200 metre, 400 metre, and 800 metre freestyle, and women’s 4×200 metre freestyle, along with silver in the women’s 4×100 metre freestyle), and four medals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 (gold in the women’s 800 metre and 1500 metre freestyle, and silver medal in the women’s 400 metre freestyle and women’s 4×200 metre freestyle).

 

 

 

 

 

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
