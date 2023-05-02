Kellie Reilly specializes in international horse racing. An active writer for brisnet.com, she recently revealed her Kentucky Derby 2023 picks and predictions. Reilly will try to bounce back this year after predicting Zandon to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Let’s see who she is picking to wind up in the winner’s circle at Churchill Downs in 2023.

In 2023, the horse that Reilly likes the most is Forte, which is the early 3-1 morning line favorite. When one thinks of Forte, they might think of the electrifying and durable Chicago Bears running back, with the namesake of Matt Forte, but this three-year-old colt has put together an impressive resume of its own and has already won the 2023 Florida Derby. Reilly also is high on Practical Move, who she is predicting to finish second, Kingsbarns, who she is predicting to finish third, and Tapit Trice, who she is predicting fourth.

Let’s go over all of the Kellie Reilly Kentucky Derby predictions for this weekend along with where to find the best Kentucky Derby odds for each horse.

Kellie Reilly Kentucky Derby Picks 2023

Reilly appears to have her eye on some of the favorites in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. Morning line favorite Forte (+325) is among her top Kentucky Derby picks. However, she also likes Practical Move (+1000), Kingsbarns (+1400), and Tapit Trice (+600) to finish in the money at Churchill Downs.

Forte has been the most successful horse in the Road to the Kentucky Derby Series and has won 190 points to date. The horse is liked by many racing experts for its ability to adjust to a variety of track conditions and is highly praised for its overall stamina.

Practical Move is the best horse from the western part of the United States. It has already won the San Felipe Stakes and the Santa Anita Derby. Now it will be interesting to see how this horse adjusts to a different climate and different time zone. Reilly appears to believe the change will not create too much of a problem.

Like Forte, Kingsbarns is trained by Todd Pletcher. Due to the fact the horse has the same trainer as the favourite should benefit the horse in the long run. Kingsbarns also has significant momentum heading into Kentucky, as it won the Louisiana Derby in March.

Currently, Tapit Trice has the second-best odds to win the Kentucky Derby, but Reilly only has this horse finishing fourth. The reason why you must like this horse is because of its four-race winning streak and impressive pedigree. With an auction price of $1.3 million, Tapit Trice is also the most expensive horse running in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.