Kyle Connor notches fifth career NHL hat trick

Winnipeg Jets left winger Kyle Connor of Shelby Township, Michigan notched his fifth career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-3 Jets win over the Nashville Predators at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Inside Look at Connor’s three goal game

Connor scored the first two goals of the second period. He first put Winnipeg up 2-1 at 1:05 of the middle frame from Mark Scheifele of Kitchener, Ontario and Alex Iafallo of Eden, New York. Connor then put Winnipeg up 3-1 at 3:48 of the second period from Scheifele and defenseman Dylan DeMelo of London, Ontario. Then with three minutes and 16 seconds left in the third period, Connor scored his third of the game. This goal closed out the scoring and went into an empty net. Iafallo and Scheifele once again picked up assists.

Four-point Game

It was a four-point game for Connor as he also assisted on the game-winning goal by Cole Perfetti of Whitby, Ontario at 10:33 of the second period on the power-play. Scheifele also had four points in the game as he had four helpers.

Connor’s 2023-24 NHL Season

Connor has 11 goals and five assists for 16 points in 13 games. He is a -3 with two penalty minutes, six power-play points, three-game winning goals, 60 shots on goal, two blocked shots, one hit, seven takeaways, and six giveaways. The 2022 Lady Byng Winner leads the NHL with nine ever strength goals and three game-winning goals.

Four previous hat tricks

Connor’s first career NHL hat trick came on March 23, 2019 in a 5-0 Jets win over the Predators. He then scored thrice in a 7-4 Jets win over the Colorado Avalanche on New Year’s Eve, 2019, in a 3-2 Jets win over the Anaheim Ducks on November 17, 2022, and in a 7-4 Jets win over the Vancouver Canucks on January 8, 2023.

Third in the Central

The Jets are at 7-4-2. They have 16 points, and one point back of the division leading Dallas Stars.