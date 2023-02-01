The Jimmy Garoppolo era is set to an end in San Francisco. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon. When asked about a potential reunion, Shanahan shut the door on bringing back Garoppolo.

“No. I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan said.

Garoppolo was mentioned in trade rumors last offseason, but the 49ers decided to bring back the veteran on a one-year deal to serve as the backup to Trey Lance. When Lance’s season ended with an ankle injury in Week 2, Garoppolo took over and went 7-3 before a foot injury derailed the rest of his year in Week 13.

Shanahan doesn't see any scenario in which Jimmy G is back with the 49ers next season pic.twitter.com/xQDhyEmy0y — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 1, 2023

The 49ers Will Roll With Trey Lance And Brock Purdy In 2023

With Garoppolo hitting free agency, the 49ers are content with Lance or Brock Purdy starting at quarterback in 2023. When asked if the team would consider bringing in a veteran, Shanahan passed on the idea, restating his belief in the two young quarterbacks.

“I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with,” Shanahan said. “When you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around.”

Lance should be cleared for football activities in time for NFL OTAs. Lance is recovering from a fractured fibula and ankle ligament damage he suffered in September 2022.

Purdy became an overnight sensation upon taking over for Garoppolo in December 2022. “Mr. Irrevelant” was 7-0 as a starter heading into the NFC Championship Game before tearing his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy continues to seek second opinions on options, including surgery, but the consensus is that the recovery will take six months.

John Lynch says the 49ers are "encouraged" by Brock Purdy's injury prognosis pic.twitter.com/sFlS3OsIfD — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 1, 2023

Garoppolo Era Comes To An End

Since arriving in San Francisco in 2017, Garappolo went 38-17 in the regular season and 4-2 in the playoffs. Garappolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl during the 2019 season, losing 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, Garappolo led the Niners to the NFC Championship before losing to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17.

With Garoppolo heading to free agency, there will be quite a few teams interested in his services. The New York Jets, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be teams that pursue Garoppolo’s services for the 2023 season.