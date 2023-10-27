Kyrie Irving Talks About Decision to Request Trade

Dallas Mavericks star guard, Kyrie Irving, talked about his decision to leave the Brooklyn Nets ahead of their season-opener against the San Antonio Spurs. Irving had some interesting comments about requesting a trade last year.

“I was never on bad terms with the organization,’’ Irving said. “I just think there was a lot of chaos and noise, as usual, from the media. I’m not going to blame you guys or anything, but nobody really knew what was going on behind the scenes. I’m sure that people have their sources they go to [about] what was going on and what really happened.”

The point guard also expressed his contentment with the Dallas Mavericks and also stressed that there is no ill-will towards the Brooklyn Nets.

“But for me, it was the best decision of my career to ask for a trade,’’ Irving said. “I knew I needed peace of mind.”

We will see how this season unfolds for Irving and the Dallas Mavericks as they look to get back into postseason contention.

Kyrie Irving Elaborates on Decision to Ask for Trade

Kyrie Irving’s Career

If you take into account Irving’s career as a player strictly on the court, then he is certainly a lock for the Hall of Fame. Throughout his career, he has averaged 23.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.9 total rebounds per game. Irving has also shot from the field at a career rate of 47.2 percent to couple with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.1 percent. However, the one-time champion has also had some impressive tenures with multiple teams at this point of his career. His highest scoring tenure came in the four-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets. With the Nets, Kyrie Irving tallied 27.1 points per game.

However, he is already showing signs of fitting in just fine with the Mavericks and being able to co-exist with Luka Doncic. While the sample size is still small, Irving has averaged 26.7 points, 4.9 total rebounds, 6.0 assists per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 57.7 percent thus far with the Mavericks. While the makeup of the Dallas Mavericks is still questionable, one thing is for certain, and that is Kyrie Irving is still one of the best guards in the entire NBA.

Can He Help Lead the Dallas Mavericks Back to the Playoffs?

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic seem to co-exist with each other just fine on the court. However, the depth on this Dallas Mavericks squad is still a concern. Despite how great Doncic and Irving are, last year proved that leading a team with little to no depth to the playoffs is a tall order even for the star duo.

The Mavericks do have some young talent they are excited for such as Dereck Lively II, but one must remember they reside in a very competitive Western Conference. This season is going to be no different in terms of trying to remain afloat in the West. All in all, Kyrie Irving is going to have his hands full alongside Luka Doncic to keep the Mavericks competitive.