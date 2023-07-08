The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft by drafting No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama. Before the season even started, the hype of the 7-foot-3 center has already had an effect on the Spurs franchise.

Many fans are waiting for Wembanyama to make his summer league debut in Las Vegas, causing ticket prices for the normally affordable exhibition games to skyrocket.

His first game of the summer league campaign was scheduled on Friday night with a marquee matchup against No.2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets. Once they were available for purchase, tickets sold out quickly.

Tickets at the Thomas and Mack Center and Cox Pavilion started at $45 but on the secondary market at places like StubHub, ticket prices were insane.

For two seats in the lower bowl of Wembanyama’s summer league debut, it would have cost fans $850 each.

The Victor Wembanyama Effect Is Real

If the Summer League is any indication, the Spurs’ organization is about to cash in big on Wembanyama’s rookie season.

The cheapest ticket available for Wembanyama’s summer league debut was priced at $172.

That means the cost of seeing Wembanyama play an exhibition game is already 149% higher than the average Spurs home game from last season.

Compared to the other summer league games, Wembanyama’s tickets are 3 times more expensive for the same seat for the following night. When he’s not playing, the ticket prices for the game are more affordable.

To get a seat near the sideline at the Thomas & Mack Centre, fans need to be prepared to pay $570 a ticket.

Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League Schedule

Game Date Time (EST) TV Broadcast Charolette Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs July 7, 2023 9:00 p.m. ESPN Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs July 9, 2023 8:00 p.m. ESPN2 Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs July 11, 2023 10:30 p.m. NBA TV San Antonio Spurs vs Detriot Pistsons July 14, 2023 8:30 p.m. NBA TV

Wembanyama’s Debut Sells Out Summer League Arena

Despite sky-high ticket prices for an exhibition match, Wembanyama hardly dazzled in his NBA Summer League debut.

He finished with just nine points, eight rebounds, and five blocks but led the Spurs to a 76-68 victory over No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets. The 7-foot-3

The Thomas & Mack Center sold all 17,500 tickets for Wembanyama’s debut, marking just the second time the venue has been sold out the day before a summer league game.

The other time was for Zion Williamson’s first summer league game in 2019.

