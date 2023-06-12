LACC Will Present New Challenges to the US Open Field

The upcoming U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) presents several unique characteristics and changes compared to previous editions of the championship. LACC is hosting the second-oldest golf championship in the United States, and its location on the outskirts of Beverly Hills adds to the distinctiveness of the event.

It Will be a Slightly Different LACC for the US Open

One noticeable difference at this U.S. Open is the presence of Bermuda rough, which has not been featured since 2005 at Pinehurst No. 2. However, the greens at LACC’s North course are made of bentgrass. Another notable aspect is the width of the fairways, making this one of the widest U.S. Open courses. Nevertheless, it is advised to remind players that the targets might appear larger than they actually are.

In addition to these course characteristics, there is a significant topic of conversation surrounding the U.S. Open. The tournament comes on the heels of the PGA Tour’s announcement of a partnership with the Saudi Arabian wealth fund, which was previously involved in a legal dispute with LIV Golf. The implications of this partnership for LIV Golf, the players involved, and the PGA Tour itself remain uncertain.

Top Players Weigh in on Course Conditions

Leading up to the U.S. Open, several players, including Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth, have had the opportunity to play at LACC during the West Coast swing. They have had the chance to familiarize themselves with the course’s conditions and challenges. They all commented on the current conditions.

“It’s cool, very unique,” Thomas said. “It has a wide variety of holes very short and very long. Hitting the fairway and getting it in the fairway is a premium. But you have a lot of wedges in your hand, and then you’ve got holes where you’re trying to figure out how to make par.” “Every time we missed the fairway, it took more than one to find a ball,” Thomas said. “It sits down. It’s very odd for California, let alone a U.S. Open. I don’t know if I’ve played a U.S. Open on Bermuda. But it’s very, very nasty.”

🚨#NEW: Balls being dropped in the deep rough videos have surfaced from LACC as the US OPEN approaches pic.twitter.com/Tb221uQoDU — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 11, 2023

Tons of History at LACC

LACC holds historical significance, having been established in 1911. The course underwent a restoration overseen by architect Gil Hanse about 12 years ago, and it offers a diverse range of holes and challenges. The par 3s at LACC are particularly noteworthy, with Thomas experiencing a unique occurrence of hitting a 3-wood into a par 3 twice in one round.

Accuracy and control are emphasized at LACC, as hitting the fairways is crucial, even if it doesn’t always guarantee an optimal position. The fast turf and Bermuda rough make recovery shots and controlling the ball essential in the U.S. Open’s challenging conditions. While volunteer marshals had yet to arrive during the Sunday before the U.S. Open, the Bermuda rough at LACC poses a penalty for errant shots, as even at the height of 3 inches, golf balls tend to sink to the bottom.

Overall, the U.S. Open at LACC promises a unique and demanding test for the players, with the course’s characteristics and challenges setting the stage for an exciting championship.