MLB News and Rumors

Last 10 MLB All-Star Game MVPs

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is Tuesday night from Los Angeles, California. Here are the last 10 MLB All-Star Game MVPs.

2021 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.–Toronto Blue Jays 

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Coors Field in Denver, with the American League winning by a score of 5-2. Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero hit a third inning home run off of eventual National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, and then had a fifth inning RBI ground out that scored Blue Jays teammate Teoscar Hernandez.

2019 Shane Bieber– Cleveland Indians

The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Progressive Field in Cleveland, and the Cleveland fans went home happy as the American League not only won 4-3, but Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber pitched a perfect fifth inning where he struckout the side. Bieber fanned Willson Contreras, Ketel Marte and Ronald Acuna Jr.

2018 Alex Bregman–Houston Astros

The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Nationals Park in Washington, with the American League winning 8-6. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hit a 10th inning home run to break a 5-5 tie. If the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game goes into extra innings, a Home Run Derby will take place to decide the winner.

2017 Robinson Cano–Seattle Mariners

The 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Marlins Park in Miami, with the American League winning 2-1. Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano hit a 10th inning solo shot to give the American League the win.

2016 Eric Hosmer–Kansas City Royals

The 2016 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Petco Park in San Diego, with the American League winning 4-2. Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer went 2 for 3, with a single, a home run and two runs batted in. Ironically, Hosmer signed an eight-year deal worth $144 million with the Padres in 2018, which was the largest contract ever signed by a Padres player at the time.

2015 Mike Trout– Los Angeles Angels

The 2015 Major League All-Star Game was played at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, with the American League winning 6-3. Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit a leadoff home run to begin the game off of Zack Greinke, and became the sixth player to accomplish the feat.

2014 Mike Trout–Los Angeles Angels

The 2014 Major League All-Star Game was played at Target Field in Minneapolis, with the American League winning 5-3. Just like in 2015, Trout was named MVP. This time he went two for three with a double and a triple, with one run scored and two runs batted in.

2013 Mariano Rivera–New York Yankees

The 2013 Major League All-Star Game was played at Citi Field in New York, with the American League winning 3-0. Yankees closer Mariano Rivera was honoured after having a perfect eighth inning, where he had two ground ball outs and a fly out.

2012 Melky Cabrera–San Francisco Giants

In the last All-Star Game the National League won (8-0 in Kansas City), Giants outfielder Melky Cabrera was honoured after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning for the only home run hit in the game.

2011 Prince Fielder–Milwaukee Brewers

The 2011 Major League All-Star Game was played at Chase Field in Phoenix with the National League winning 5-1. Brewers first baseman Prince Fielder hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning which scored Carlos Beltran and Matt Kemp.

Topics  
Angels Astros Blue Jays Brewers Indians Mariners MLB News and Rumors Royals S.F. Giants Yankees
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Julio Rodriguez Earned More at HR Derby than his Rookie MLB Contract

Julio Rodriguez Earned More at HR Derby than his Rookie MLB Contract

Gia Nguyen  •  40min
MLB News and Rumors
Julio Rodriguez
Julio Rodriguez Takes Over The Home Run Derby, Despite Losing
Jon Conahan  •  5h
MLB News and Rumors
Comparing Home Run Derby Prize Money to Other Sports Contests
Comparing Home Run Derby Prize Money to Other Sports Contests
James Foglio  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
Juan Soto’s Swing Could Cost $500 Million After Home Run Derby Win
Juan Soto Trade Could Cost Next Team $500M After Home Run Derby Win
Gia Nguyen  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB Player Rankings: Top-10 Hitters at the 2022 MLB All-Star Break
Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB Reliever Rankings: Top 10 MLB Closers at the 2022 All-Star Break
Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
Home Run Derby Winners: Who Has The Most Wins in HR Derby History?
Home Run Derby Winners: Who Has The Most Wins in HR Derby History?
Gia Nguyen  •  6h
More News