The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is Tuesday night from Los Angeles, California. Here are the last 10 MLB All-Star Game MVPs.

2021 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.–Toronto Blue Jays

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Coors Field in Denver, with the American League winning by a score of 5-2. Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero hit a third inning home run off of eventual National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, and then had a fifth inning RBI ground out that scored Blue Jays teammate Teoscar Hernandez.

2019 Shane Bieber– Cleveland Indians

The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Progressive Field in Cleveland, and the Cleveland fans went home happy as the American League not only won 4-3, but Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber pitched a perfect fifth inning where he struckout the side. Bieber fanned Willson Contreras, Ketel Marte and Ronald Acuna Jr.

2018 Alex Bregman–Houston Astros

The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Nationals Park in Washington, with the American League winning 8-6. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hit a 10th inning home run to break a 5-5 tie. If the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game goes into extra innings, a Home Run Derby will take place to decide the winner.

2017 Robinson Cano–Seattle Mariners

The 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Marlins Park in Miami, with the American League winning 2-1. Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano hit a 10th inning solo shot to give the American League the win.

2016 Eric Hosmer–Kansas City Royals

The 2016 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Petco Park in San Diego, with the American League winning 4-2. Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer went 2 for 3, with a single, a home run and two runs batted in. Ironically, Hosmer signed an eight-year deal worth $144 million with the Padres in 2018, which was the largest contract ever signed by a Padres player at the time.

2015 Mike Trout– Los Angeles Angels

The 2015 Major League All-Star Game was played at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, with the American League winning 6-3. Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit a leadoff home run to begin the game off of Zack Greinke, and became the sixth player to accomplish the feat.

2014 Mike Trout–Los Angeles Angels

The 2014 Major League All-Star Game was played at Target Field in Minneapolis, with the American League winning 5-3. Just like in 2015, Trout was named MVP. This time he went two for three with a double and a triple, with one run scored and two runs batted in.

2013 Mariano Rivera–New York Yankees

The 2013 Major League All-Star Game was played at Citi Field in New York, with the American League winning 3-0. Yankees closer Mariano Rivera was honoured after having a perfect eighth inning, where he had two ground ball outs and a fly out.

2012 Melky Cabrera–San Francisco Giants

In the last All-Star Game the National League won (8-0 in Kansas City), Giants outfielder Melky Cabrera was honoured after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning for the only home run hit in the game.

2011 Prince Fielder–Milwaukee Brewers

The 2011 Major League All-Star Game was played at Chase Field in Phoenix with the National League winning 5-1. Brewers first baseman Prince Fielder hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning which scored Carlos Beltran and Matt Kemp.