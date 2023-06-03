With both Taylor Fritz and Francis Tiafoe losing their third-round matches in four sets at the French Open on Saturday, all of the American men are now eliminated from men’s singles.

The American drought in men’s singles dating back to Andre Agassi’s win in 1999 will continue for another year.

Thankfully, there are American women still in contention so perhaps one can lift the trophy for the first time in Serena Williams did in 2015.

Here are the American women who made it to the second week.

1. Sloane Stephens

In a career resurgence on her favorite surface, Sloane Stephens, 30, is playing good tennis.

This is good news because she will need to be at the top of her game for her next match against World No. 2 and 2023 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

2. Bernarda Pera

28-year-old Bernarda Pera is ranked 30th in the world and has never made it to the fourth round of any Grand Slam before this year’s Roland Garros.

Like Stephens, she has her work cut out for her in the fourth round against No. 7 Ons Jabeur.

3. Coco Gauff

Last, but certainly not least, is 19-year-old Coco Gauff.

Paris is her favorite city, and it shows in her tennis.

She finished as the 2022 French Open singles and doubles runner-up and is looking to improve her results in 2023.

Gauff looked mature and composed in her match with fellow teen Mirra Andreeva.

She has a good draw for the fourth round, 100th-ranked Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

4. All-American Doubles Team: Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula

Gauff is a double threat again this year as she and 29-year-old Jessica Pegula, the No. 1 seeded doubles team, continue their pursuit of their first Grand Slam doubles title.

They next face the 13th-seeded team of Marta Kostyuk, 20, of Ukraine, and Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 25.

The last All-American women’s doubles team to win the French Open was Serena and Venus Williams who won their second and final French Open doubles title in 2010.

The big question remains, can an American woman or women’s doubles team do it?

With one week to go and a lot of strong players in the field, it is hard to predict.

