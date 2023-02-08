NBA News and Rumors

LeBron James Breaks Record, Becomes NBA All-Time Scoring Leader

Gia Nguyen
LeBron James is now the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, surpassing Los Angeles Lakers’ legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

It didn’t take long for James to break the record.

He came out focused against the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring 20 first-half points to put the record within reach. Then, James erupted for 16 points to break the record in a historic third quarter.

LeBron Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Becomes NBA All-Time Leading Scorer

On Tuesday, February 7th, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, LeBron James broke the All-Time leading scorer record set by Kareem Jabbar-Abdul in 1984.

Heading into the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James needed only 36 points to make NBA history.

With Abdul-Jabbar, Adam Silver, and the biggest celebrities courtside in attendance, James appeared determined to reach the milestone.

James hit a 21-foot fade away with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter to surpass Adbul-Jabbar’s 38,387 career points, moving him into the No.1 spot on the all-time scoring list.

Following the historic moment, the game was stopped for a ceremony, as photographers rushed the floor.

Members of James’ family, including his wife, mother, and his three children, took the floor as the Lakers played a tribute video commemorating James’ 20-year career. Adam Silver and Abdul-Jabbar also joined him on the court with the ladder passing the proverbial scoring torch to James.

Overall, James finished with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting but it wasn’t enough for the Lakers, who came up short at home versus the Thunder 133-130.

Ticket Prices Sky-Rocket To See James Break Record

As fans were chasing the record alongside James, ticket prices skyrocketed over the last month. James played 13 games in the last month, averaging 30 points in only five of them.

For Tuesday’s game against the Thunder, ticket prices surged, starting at $1,067 a seat. Fans securing seats behind the hoops looked to pay $69,162 a seat. Meanwhile, to witness NBA history up close, courtside seats ranging from $12,000 to $75,000 on Ticketmaster.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
