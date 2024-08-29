LeBron James’ Iconic High School Jersey Expected To Fetch Record Price At Auction

The St. Vincent-St. Mary High School jersey worn by LeBron James during his landmark Sports Illustrated cover shoot in 2002 is about to make history once again. Scheduled for auction in Hong Kong on September 28, this legendary piece of sports memorabilia is expected to fetch between $1 million and $2 million.

If the jersey meets this forecast, it will become the most expensive high school jersey ever sold, surpassing previous records and cementing its place in basketball history.

The jersey gained worldwide recognition from its association with the Sports Illustrated cover that anointed James as “The Chosen One.” The cover was a pivotal moment in the young athlete’s career, showcasing his immense potential and helping him gain national attention. This moment was not just a significant media event but also a harbinger of the remarkable career that was about to unfold for James.

More than 22 years after being used in the iconic “The Chosen One” Sports Illustrated cover photoshoot, LeBron James' high school jersey will be up for sale next month at a Julien’s Auctions event in Hong Kong.@rustindodd has more ⤵️https://t.co/jykdOT3VzX — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 28, 2024

In recent years, the jersey has been sold twice at auction, each time for a notable sum. The first sale in 2019 saw the jersey go for $187,500, reflecting its growing importance among collectors. Two years later, in 2021, it was sold for $512,200, further underscoring its increasing value. Now, with the upcoming auction, the jersey’s value is projected to reach unprecedented heights.

Michael LeBrecht, the photographer who captured that iconic Sports Illustrated shoot, shared his reflections on the jersey and the shoot with Julien’s, the auction house overseeing the upcoming event. LeBrecht reminisced about the experience, saying, “You come back to something you photographed, usually you say ‘what’s up, how you doing? It’s been a minute.’ This doesn’t talk back. But it’s so iconic.”

LeBrecht described the simplicity and significance of the shoot. “The last time I saw this jersey was probably the time that I shot it in the locker room at St. Vincent-St. Mary. This was the first time I shot LeBron. Just kind of a simple setup. I had him dunk the ball at least 40 times. Got him praying to make the NBA, and then I just felt like, ‘OK, let’s get a little bit more animated.’ He’s posing, I’m like ‘just reach out like this,’ and then I’m like, ‘give me a woo!’ And he’s like, ‘woo!’”

The shoot was a turning point for both LeBron James and the world of basketball. LeBrecht’s comments reflect the significance of the moment: “You look back and you don’t realize, it was a real turning point. It’s surreal. What’s f—ed up is I didn’t ask to take the jersey home after the shoot.”

The jersey was a key piece of his attire throughout his junior season. The following year, James declared for the 2003 NBA Draft and was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. His subsequent career has exceeded even the highest expectations, as he has become one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Now a star with the Los Angeles Lakers, James recently added another achievement to his storied career by winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As he prepares for his 22nd NBA season, his impact on the game continues to grow.

The sale of this jersey not only represents a significant collectible but also serves as a tangible link to a transformative period in basketball history. It captures the essence of LeBron James’ rise from a high school prodigy to a global sports icon. The upcoming auction offers a unique opportunity for fans and collectors to acquire a piece of this pivotal moment in sports history, reflecting the lasting influence of LeBron James on the game and culture of basketball.

As the auction date approaches, the excitement surrounding the jersey’s sale underscores its importance as a symbol of LeBron James’ journey and the high regard in which he is held in the world of sports. This jersey is more than just a piece of clothing; it is a testament to the remarkable career of one of basketball’s greatest players.