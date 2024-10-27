Like Updates Game 2 World Series

MLB News and Rumors

Freddie Freeman

Here are the live updates of game two of the 2024 World Series from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers lead the best out of seven after a game one classic on Friday.

8:17 PM ET–Yoshinobu Yamamoto walks Gleyber Torres…

8:20 PM ET–Juan Soto grounds out to shortstop…

8:24 PM ET–Yamamoto strikes out Judge…

8:24 PM ET–Giancarlo Stanton pops up to first base…0-0 after top of the first…

8:28 PM ET–Ohtani pops up to Judge…

8:30 PM ET–Mookie Betts base hit single…

8:31 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez flies out…

8:32 PM ET–Freeman pops up to Rizzo…0-0 after one inning…

8:36 PM ET–Jazz Chisholm Jr. grounds out…

8:38 PM ET–Anthony Rizzo walks…

8:39 PM ET–Anthony Volpe flies out to center field to Tommy Edman…

8:40 PM ET–Austin Wells grounds out to second base…0-0 in the bottom of the second…

8:44 PM ET–Tommy Edman hits a home run off of Carlos Rodon…1-0 Dodgers…

8:45 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez lines out to third base…

8:47 PM ET–Rodon strikes out Muncy…

8:49 PM ET–Will Smith grounds out…1-0 Dodgers after two innings…

8:53 PM ET–Verdugo flies out to left field…

8:54 PM ET–Torres grounds out…

8:57 PM ET–Juan Soto solo home run…1-1 Dodgers and Yankees…

