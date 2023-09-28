47-year-old Hall of Famer, former No. 1, and three-time Grand Slam champion Lindsay Davenport has been selected as the next captain for the US women’s team in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Davenport succeeds Kathy Rinaldi, and from the moment the news was announced, former tennis players and media analysts have praised the selection.

Great and smart choice! Congratulations Lindsay!👏👏👏👍👍👍 https://t.co/AegwxbDdyb — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) September 27, 2023

Since retiring from the game in 2010, Davenport has stayed close to the action formerly as a full-time coach to American Madison Keys.

She now is a regular analyst on the Tennis Channel whose commentary exemplifies her knowledge of the game.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup prior to being renamed in 2020, is the premiere women’s professional tennis team competition.

The United States has won the event 18 times and finished as runner-up 12 times in its 60-year history.

Davenport played on Fed Cup teams so she understands the competition from all angles.

Former No. 1 Lindsay Davenport named the next Billie Jean King Cup captain for USA Great & well-deserved choice. Was committed to the US team as a player & had great success (26-3 in singles/7-0 in doubles). Also an Olympic gold medalist Takes over from Kathy Rinaldi for 2024 pic.twitter.com/GQfCRcYlkr — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) September 27, 2023

Selected in 2017, Rinaldi concludes her tenure at the 2023 Billie Jean King Finals in Seville, Spain from November 7-12, 2023 and then Davenport will take over.

Rinaldi will continue in her post as Head of Women’s Tennis at USTA Player Development.

“Kathy, I love you!” ❤️ A lot of love from @SonyaKenin for USA captain Kathy Rinaldi – who was also Junior #FedCup captain for Kenin#USASUI pic.twitter.com/NW4mx5SUco — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) April 21, 2019

In addition to coaching the US women, Lindsay will continue to cheer on her 15 year old son Jagger Leach who is an up and coming junior player.

No 6 seed Jagger Leach, son of Lindsay Davenport and Jon Leach, on Stadium Court now against 2022 Kalamazoo 16s finalist Calvin Baierl[2] in B16s semis #EddieHerr2022 pic.twitter.com/BC2cf4sKvT — Colette Lewis (@zootennis) December 2, 2022

