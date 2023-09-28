Tennis News and Rumors

Lindsay Davenport Selected As USA's Next Captain For Billie Jean King Cup

Wendi Oliveros
Lindsay Davenport

47-year-old Hall of Famer, former No. 1, and three-time Grand Slam champion Lindsay Davenport has been selected as the next captain for the US women’s team in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Davenport succeeds Kathy Rinaldi, and from the moment the news was announced, former tennis players and media analysts have praised the selection.

Since retiring from the game in 2010, Davenport has stayed close to the action formerly as a full-time coach to American Madison Keys.

She now is a regular analyst on the Tennis Channel whose commentary exemplifies her knowledge of the game.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup prior to being renamed in 2020, is the premiere women’s professional tennis team competition.

The United States has won the event 18 times and finished as runner-up 12 times in its 60-year history.

Davenport played on Fed Cup teams so she understands the competition from all angles.

Selected in 2017, Rinaldi concludes her tenure at the 2023 Billie Jean King Finals in Seville, Spain from November 7-12, 2023 and then Davenport will take over.

Rinaldi will continue in her post as Head of Women’s Tennis at USTA Player Development.

In addition to coaching the US women, Lindsay will continue to cheer on her 15 year old son Jagger Leach who is an up and coming junior player.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
