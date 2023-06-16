Lionel Richie Could Watch Shots on the Par 3 Fourth Hole All Week, From His Living Room

The ongoing 2023 U.S. Open is making history at the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) as the venue for the first time in the tournament’s 123-year existence.

A Historic LACC Home

One of the notable and unique aspects of the LACC is the stunning view of Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills mansion from the fourth hole. This particular hole is a relatively short par-3, measuring 221 yards, with a green located on an island that is overlooked by Richie’s home. The picturesque scenery adds an extra touch of charm to the already prestigious tournament. Richie’s mansion has an interesting history as well, having been originally built in 1929 by Harry Koerner and William J. Gage for Carrie Guggenheim, as mentioned in a 2007 interview with Architectural Digest. In the interview, Richie expressed his admiration for the house, calling it a unique gem located just ten minutes away from the heart of Beverly Hills.

Lionel Richie’s house lording over the US Open is one heck of a flex pic.twitter.com/Fri9jwfxcL — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 15, 2023

The Mansion is Worth $26 Million

The value of Richie’s mansion has significantly increased over the years. According to Zillow, the property is now estimated to be worth over $26 million. Richie himself acquired the home in 1999 for a reported $6,000,060, as stated by Redfin. This substantial rise in value showcases the desirability and exclusivity of the location.

Hello 👋 Lionel Richie’s house off the 4th green here at LACC. Odds he performs impromptu concert from the yard? Probably +50000. 😜 pic.twitter.com/MlPigoT1Ey — Golfbet (@Golfbet) June 13, 2023

While spectators attending the U.S. Open can catch glimpses of the mansion’s expansive garden along the walking path near the fourth hole, they won’t have the opportunity to encounter the legendary four-time Grammy winner in person. Richie is currently on tour in Europe and is not scheduled to perform in the United States until August. Nonetheless, his presence, even indirectly through his mansion, adds a touch of celebrity allure to the U.S. Open at the LACC.

As the tournament progresses and the world’s top golfers compete for the coveted U.S. Open title, the scenic beauty and association with Lionel Richie’s mansion continue to make this year’s event at the Los Angeles Country Club a memorable and remarkable occasion.