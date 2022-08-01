LIV Golf Stars Top List of Highest-Paid Golfers in 2022

Money talks and the launch of LIV Golf has changed the golf scene forever.

While the Invitational Series didn’t receive a very warm welcome, LIV Golf has handed out some of the biggest golf contracts in history, including Phil Mickelson’s massive $200 million deal.

In addition to Lefty, LIV Golf has been able to sway big names like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson, making them some of the highest-paid golfers this year.

Read on to learn which golfers made the most money in 2022.

LIV Golf Has 4 of the 5 Highest Paid Golfers in 2022

Unless you’re Tiger Woods, it might be hard to crack the list of the highest-paid golfers this year.

In 2022, four LIV Golf players rank among the highest paid golfers.

After signing a lucrative deal with LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson tops the list with $138 million in earnings.

Three other LIV Golf stars sit below Mickelson after signing deals with the rival golf league.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods finds himself as the only PGA Tour golfer in the top five.

For a complete breakdown of the highest-paid golfers in 2022, check out the list below.

Rank Golfer Earnings 1 Phil Mickelson $138M 2 Bryson DeChambeau $97M 3 Brooks Koepka $86M 4 Dustin Johnson $69M 5 Tiger Woods $68M

1. Phil Mickelson — $138 million

Phil Mickelson, also known as Lefty, has 45 career wins on the PGA Tour, including six major championships.

The American golfer has won the Masters in 2004, 2006, and 2010, the PGA Championship in 2006, 2021, and the Open Championship in 2013. By winning the 2021 PGA Championship, Mickelson became the oldest player to win a major championship at the age of 50.

Mickelson left the PGA Tour earlier this year and joined forces with LIV Golf signing a $200 million deal.

According to reports, his annual golf earnings for 2022 came in at $138 million, making him the world’s highest-paid golfer this year.

2. Bryson DeChambeau — $97 million

Another player who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau is an eight-time event winner on the PGA Tour. His lone major championship win came at the 2020 US Open.

DeChambeau made a name for himself as an amateur, becoming the fifth player in history to win the NCAA Division 1 Championship and US Amateur Championship in the same year.

DeChambeau reportedly signed with LIV Golf for over $125 million. While DeChambeau did not share details on his contract, he confirmed that a lot of money was paid upfront and he signed a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Thanks to the big LIV Golf deal, DeChambeau reportedly made $97 million in 2022.

3. Brooks Koepka — $86 million

A former world No.1 player, Brooks Koepka is a four-time Major Championship winner, including two back-to-back wins at the PGA Championship and US Open.

DeChambeau is the first golfer ever to ever hold two back-to-back titles in two majors at the same time.

There are rumors that Koepka signed a $150 million deal with LIV Golf, but his contract details have not been made public. However, many players that signed with LIV Golf were given guaranteed money, so it would make sense that Koepka received a lucrative signing bonus for leaving the PGA Tour.

In 2022, Koepka reportedly made $86 million, making him the world’s third-highest paid golfer.

4. Dustin Johnson — $69 million

Another big name LIV Golf signee, Dustin Johnson was a two-time major winner on the PGA Tour.

Johnson won the 2020 Masters and 2016 US Open. He also has the second most World Golf Championships with six victories. Only Tiger Woods holds more titles.

Johnson reportedly signed a similar deal to Koepka for approximately $150 million.

In 2022, Johnson received $69 million, not including T2 finish at LIV Golf Bedminster.

Not bad for someone who just pulled in a projected $2,562,500 in prize money last weekend.

5. Tiger Woods — $68 million

Despite only playing in three of the four major championships this year, Woods collected $68 million in 2022.

While he wasn’t close to winning any tournaments, Woods made his return to the PGA Tour after suffering a car crash in February 2021.

Woods brought excitement back to the golf world when he made the cut at the 2022 Masters. He also made the cut at the PGA Championship but failed to do so at St. Andrews in the 2022 British Open.

In total, Woods collected a smooth $68 million in 2022, making him the fifth-highest paid golfer this year.