Updated LIV Golf Roster: Will Cameron Smith Join Saudi-Backed League?

Like it or not, it doesn’t look like LIV Golf is going anywhere.

Many golfers have already jumped over to the invitational series, including some of the world’s top players.

With a total of 61 players on the current roster, LIV Golf is set to challenge the PGA Tour for golf supremacy.

With several deals still in the works, Greg Norman won’t be announcing his latest signees until a week before the next LIV Golf event in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Below, we’ll introduce the current updated list for the LIV Golf roster.

Notable LIV Golf Players

While it was well known that a few golfers would jump from the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour to LIV Golf, no one knew just how many stars would defect to the Saudi-backed series.

In a shocking turn of events, the LIV Golf series lured players by offering some of the biggest deals in golf history. Along with the money, players only needed to play 8-10 tournaments with 54 holes compared to a grueling PGA Tour schedule.

Some of the world’s best golfers made the transition over, including Bryson Dechambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson. Henrik Stenson, the latest signee, joins Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, and Abraham Ancer among the other notable names on the LIV roster.

LIV Golf Roster

LIV Golf isn’t finished adding to its roster.

Rumor has it that 2022 British Open winner Cameron Smith is among the golfers that could leave the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf in the near future.

Check out the complete updated list of players on the LIV Golf roster below.

Abraham Ancer

Oliver Bekker

Richard Bland

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Laurie Canter

Paul Casey

Ratchanon Chantananuwat

Bryson DeChambeau

Hennie du Plessis

Oliver Fisher

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Yuki Inamori

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Jinichiro Kozuma

Pablo Larrazabal

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Viraj Madappa

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jed Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz

Adrian Otaegui

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Patrick Reed

J.C. Ritchie

Charl Schwartzel

Travis Smyth

Ian Snyman

Henrik Stenson

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Blake Windred

Matthew Wolff

Kevin Yuan

LIV Golf Teams

To differentiate itself from other golf tournaments, LIV Golf adds another component to the game by sorting its roster into teams.

Not only will players be competing in tournaments individually but they will also be a part of a four-man team.

At the end of each round, the best scorers will be credited. Teams will be picked ahead of each event by a captain.

Ahead of their first tournament, LIV Golf announced their team names. While the team names remain the same, the team members on each squad will change ahead of each event.

Check out the list below for the LIV Golf team names:

Aces GC

Cleeks GC

Crushers GC

Fireballs GC

Hy Flyers GC

Iron Heads GC

Majesticks GC

Niblicks GC

Punch GC

Torque GC

Smash GC

Stinger GC

LIV Golf Tournament Set-Up

The LIV Golf Tournament series is a little different from the PGA Tour setup.

To begin, LIV Golf currently only has 61 active players in the field, allowing them to execute a shotgun format.

That means each player will tee off at the same hole at different tee times.

LIV Golf will also have fewer total rounds than the PGA Tour, which plays four 18-hole rounds for a total of 72 holes of golf.

Instead, LIV Golf players compete in a three-round system with the champion determined after only 54 holes. Unlike the PGA Tour, LIV Golf also has no cuts, which means all players will play from the beginning of the first round until the end of the third round

Lastly, the final and perhaps most interesting addition to LIV Golf is the team format.

Each week, a captain will draft three other players to their team.

Along with playing individually, teams will be working together to score another portion of the purse.