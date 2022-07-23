Updated LIV Golf Roster: Will Cameron Smith Join Saudi-Backed League?

Like it or not, it doesn’t look like LIV Golf is going anywhere.
Many golfers have already jumped over to the invitational series, including some of the world’s top players.
With a total of 61 players on the current roster, LIV Golf is set to challenge the PGA Tour for golf supremacy.
With several deals still in the works, Greg Norman won’t be announcing his latest signees until a week before the next LIV Golf event in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Below, we’ll introduce the current updated list for the LIV Golf roster.
Notable LIV Golf Players
While it was well known that a few golfers would jump from the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour to LIV Golf, no one knew just how many stars would defect to the Saudi-backed series.
In a shocking turn of events, the LIV Golf series lured players by offering some of the biggest deals in golf history. Along with the money, players only needed to play 8-10 tournaments with 54 holes compared to a grueling PGA Tour schedule.
Some of the world’s best golfers made the transition over, including Bryson Dechambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson. Henrik Stenson, the latest signee, joins Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, and Abraham Ancer among the other notable names on the LIV roster.
LIV Golf Roster
LIV Golf isn’t finished adding to its roster.
Rumor has it that 2022 British Open winner Cameron Smith is among the golfers that could leave the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf in the near future.
Check out the complete updated list of players on the LIV Golf roster below.
- Abraham Ancer
- Oliver Bekker
- Richard Bland
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Laurie Canter
- Paul Casey
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Hennie du Plessis
- Oliver Fisher
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Justin Harding
- Sam Horsfield
- Charles Howell III
- Yuki Inamori
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Martin Kaymer
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Sihwan Kim
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
- Viraj Madappa
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jed Morgan
- Kevin Na
- Shaun Norris
- Andy Ogletree
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Carlos Ortiz
- Adrian Otaegui
- Pat Perez
- Turk Pettit
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- J.C. Ritchie
- Charl Schwartzel
- Travis Smyth
- Ian Snyman
- Henrik Stenson
- Hudson Swafford
- Hideto Tanihara
- Peter Uihlein
- Scott Vincent
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Blake Windred
- Matthew Wolff
- Kevin Yuan
LIV Golf Teams
To differentiate itself from other golf tournaments, LIV Golf adds another component to the game by sorting its roster into teams.
Not only will players be competing in tournaments individually but they will also be a part of a four-man team.
At the end of each round, the best scorers will be credited. Teams will be picked ahead of each event by a captain.
Ahead of their first tournament, LIV Golf announced their team names. While the team names remain the same, the team members on each squad will change ahead of each event.
Check out the list below for the LIV Golf team names:
- Aces GC
- Cleeks GC
- Crushers GC
- Fireballs GC
- Hy Flyers GC
- Iron Heads GC
- Majesticks GC
- Niblicks GC
- Punch GC
- Torque GC
- Smash GC
- Stinger GC
LIV Golf Tournament Set-Up
The LIV Golf Tournament series is a little different from the PGA Tour setup.
To begin, LIV Golf currently only has 61 active players in the field, allowing them to execute a shotgun format.
That means each player will tee off at the same hole at different tee times.
LIV Golf will also have fewer total rounds than the PGA Tour, which plays four 18-hole rounds for a total of 72 holes of golf.
Instead, LIV Golf players compete in a three-round system with the champion determined after only 54 holes. Unlike the PGA Tour, LIV Golf also has no cuts, which means all players will play from the beginning of the first round until the end of the third round
Lastly, the final and perhaps most interesting addition to LIV Golf is the team format.
Each week, a captain will draft three other players to their team.
Along with playing individually, teams will be working together to score another portion of the purse.