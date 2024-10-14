MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates for Game 1 of 2024 ALCS

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

The 2024 American League Championship Series is set to begin on Monday. Here are the live updates of  game one of the best out of seven series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians from Yankee Stadium in New York.

7:42 PM ET–Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon forces Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan out on the ninth pitch of the at bat with a fly out to left field…

7:43 PM ET–David Fry single…

7:45 PM ET–Jose Ramirez flies out to right field…

7:47 PM ET–Fry reaches second base on a pass ball…

7:47 PM ET–Rodon strikes out Lane Thomas…

 

Guardians MLB News and Rumors Yankees
