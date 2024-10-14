Live updates for game 1 of 2024 NLCS

The 2024 National League Championship Series is set to begin on Sunday. Here are the live updates in game one of the best out of seven series between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers from Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

8:16 PM ET–Francisco Lindor grounds out to second base.

8:18 PM ET–Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty strikes out Mark Vientos.

8:20 PM ET–Brandon Nimmo lines out to Tommy Edman at shortstop…Mets go three up, three down in the top of the first…

8:23 PM ET–Shohei Ohtani grounds out to second base…

8:25 PM ET–Mookie Betts walks…

8:28 PM ET–Freddie Freeman walks…

8:30 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez walks…bases loaded one out…

8:32 PM ET–Will Smith flies out to center…

8:34 PM ET–Max Muncy two-run RBI single scores Betts and Freeman…2-0 Dodgers

8:35 PM ET–Wild pitch by Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga advances Hernandez to third and Muncy to second…

8:36 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez grounds out to pitcher…2-0 Dodgers after one inning….

8:40 PM ET–Pete Alonso strikes out…

8:42 PM ET–Ketel Marte strikes out….

8:43 PM ET–Jesse Winker grounds out to second base…2-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the second…

8:47 PM ET–Gavin Lux walks…

8:48 PM ET–Tommy Edman delivers a sacrifice bunt and advances Lux to second…

8:49 PM ET–Ohtani RBI single scores Lux…3-0 Dodgers…

8:52 PM ET–Mets make pitching change…out is Senga and in is Reed Garrett..

8:53 PM ET–Betts lines out to second base…

8:55 PM ET–Ohtani caught stealing second base…3-0 Dodgers after second inning…

8:59 PM ET–Jose Iglesias flies out to center field…

9:02 PM ET–Tyrone Taylor pops up to catcher…

9:04 PM ET–Flaherty strikes out Francisco Alvarez…3-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the third inning…

9:08 PM ET–Freeman base hit single to right field…

9:10 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez strikes out…

9:11 PM ET–Will Smith strikes out…

9:14 PM ET–New pitcher for Mets…David Peterson replaces Garrett..

9:15 PM ET–Muncy strikes out…3-0 Dodgers after three innings…

9:19 PM ET–Lindor walks…

9:21 PM ET–Vientos strikes out…

9:22 PM ET–Nimmo flies out to left field…

9:25 PM ET–Alonso walks…

9:27 PM ET–Marte flies out to right field…3-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the fourth inning..

9:31 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez base hit…

9:31 PM ET–Gavin Lux sacrifice bunt to third base advances Enrique Hernandez to second…

9:33 PM ET–Tommy Edman base hit single scores Enrique Hernandez…4-0 Dodgers…

9:34 PM ET–Shohei Ohtani doubles and scores Edman…5-0 Dodgers…

9:36 PM ET–Betts grounds out to third base…

9:37 PM ET–Freeman RBI single scores Ohtani…6-0 Dodgers…

9:38 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez grounds out…6-0 Dodgers after four innings…

9:42 PM ET–Jesse Winker base hit..

9:44 PM ET–Iglesias base hit…Winker out on base running error between second and third base…

9:46 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to center field…6-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the fifth inning…

9:50 PM ET–Will Smith walks…

9:53 PM ET–Max Muncy flies out to right field…

9:56 PM ET–Peterson strikes out Enrique Hernandez…

9:56 PM ET–Lux grounds out to Lindor…6-0 Dodgers after five innings…

10 PM ET–Flaherty strikes out Lindor…

10:01 PM ET–Vientus flies out to Betts…

10:03 PM ET–Nimmo flies out to left field…great catch by Teoscar Hernandez as he catches the ball over the left field wall…6-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the sixth inning…

10:07 PM ET–Danny Young into pitch for the Mets…

10:07 PM ET–Edman grounds out to shortstop…

10:09 PM ET–Ohtani flies out to right field…

10:10 pm ET–Betts grounds out to second base…6-0 Dodgers after six inning…

10:14 PM ET–Alonso grounds out to shortstop…

10:16 PM ET–Marte flies out to center field…Kevin Kiermaier came into center field as he came in for Lux, and Enrique Hernandez moved from center field to second base…

10:17 PM ET–Winker flies out to center field…6-0 Dodgers heading into bottom of the seventh inning…

10:21 PM ET–Freeman grounds out to first base…

1022 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez walked…

10:25 PM ET–Jose Butto into pitch for the Mets…

10:29 PM ET–Butto strikes out Smith…

10:29 PM ET–Muncy flies out to outfield…6-0 Dodgers after seven innings…

10:32 PM ET–Daniel Hudson into pitch for the Dodgers…

10:34 PM ET–Iglesias walks to lead off the eighth inning…

10:35 PM ET–Jeff McNeil pops up to shortstop…

10:36 PM ET–Alvarez base hit and advances Iglesias to second base…

10:39 PM ET–Lindor flies out to center field…

10:41 PM ET–Hudson strikes out Vientos…6-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the eighth inning…

10:45 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez base hit…

10:48 PM ET–Hernandez reaches second base on a throwing error and Kiermaier reaches base on a fielder’s choice…

10:51 PM ET–Edman flies out to center field…

10:53 PM ET–Ohtani walks and the bases are loaded…

10:55 PM ET–Betts has bases loaded double which scores Enrique Hernandez, Kevin Kiermaier and Shohei Ohtani…9-0 Dodgers

10:57 PM ET–Chris Taylor grounds out to third base and advances Betts to third base…

11 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez strikes out to end the eighth inning…

11:03 PM ET–Ben Casparius into pitch for the Dodgers…

11:04 PM ET–Luisangel Acuna flies out to second base..

11:06 PM ET–Alonso pops up to shortstop…

11:07 PM ET–Casparius strikes out Marte…9-0 Mets final…