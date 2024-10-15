Live Updates For Game 2 Of 2024 ALCS

The 2024 American League Championship Series is set to begin on Monday. Here are the live updates of game one of the best two of seven series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians from Yankee Stadium in New York.

7:39 PM ET–Steven Kwan flies out to shortstop….

7:42 PM ET–Gerrit Cole strikes out Kyle Manzardo…

7:44 PM ET–Jose Ramirez flies out to right field…0-0 heading into the bottom of the first…

7:49 PM ET–Gleyber Torres hits a leadoff double for the Yankees…

7:50 PM ET–Juan Soto base hit single to right field, advances Torres to third base…

7:52 PM ET–Brayan Rocchio drops a pop up from Aaron Judge…Torres scores and advances Soto to second…1-0 Yankees…

7:54 PM ET–Guardians ace Tanner Bibee strikes out Yankees catcher Austin Wells…

7:56 PM ET–Guardians right fielder Will Brennan makes a great catch in foul territory on a fly ball from Giancarlo Stanton…

8 PM ET–Bibee strikes out Jazz Chisholm Jr…1-0 Yankees after one inning…

8:04 PM ET–Josh Naylor single…

8:05 PM ET–Lane Thomas flies out…

8:06 PM ET–Cole strikes out Brennan…

8:09 PM ET–Andres Gimenez pops up to Anthony Rizzo at first base in foul territory…1-0 Yankees heading into the bottom of the second inning…

8:13 PM ET–Volpe lead off single for the Yankees in the second inning…

8:15 PM ET–Anthony Rizzo single advances Volpe to third base…

8:17 PM ET–Alex Verdugo RBI double scores Volpe and advances Rizzo to third base…2-0 Yankees…

8:19 PM ET–Torres pops up to Naylor at first base…

8:20 PM ET–Aaron Judge intentionally walks…bases loaded…Verdugo on second and Rizzo on third…

8:23 PM ET–Cade Smith into pitch for the Guardians…

8:25 PM ET–Judge flies out to center field on a sacrifice fly scores Rizzo…3-0 Yankees

8:26 PM ET–Wells strikes out…3-0 Yankees after two innings…

8:31 PM ET—Cole strikes out Bo Naylor…

8:32 PM ET–Rocchio singles…

8:33 PM ET–Kwan walks…

8:36 PM ET–Kyle Manzardo pops up to third base…

8:38 PM ET–Ramirez flies out to center field…3-0 Yankees heading into the bottom of the third inning…

8:41 PM ET–Stanton grounds out to shortstop…

8:41 PM ET–Chisholm flies out to Ramirez at third base in foul territory…

8:43 PM ET–Smith strikes out Volpe…3-0 Yankees after three innings…

8:46 PM ET–Josh Naylor base hit single…

8:48 PM ET–Lane Thomas reaches first on an error by Chisholm and advances Naylor to first…

8:50 PM ET–Brennan grounds out to second base…

8:53 PM ET–Gimenez walks…

8:55 PM ET–David Fry pops up to third base…

8:59 PM ET–Cole strikes out Rocchio…3-0 Yankees heading into the bottom of the fourth inning…

9:02 PM ET–Herrin into pitch for Cleveland…

9:02 PM ET–Rizzo grounds out to second base…

9:04 PM ET–Herrin strikes out Verdugo…

9:06 PM ET–Torres base hit…

9:08 PM ET–Soto grounds out to second base…3-0 Yankees after four innings…

9:10 PM ET–Kwan singles…

9:11 PM ET–Manzardo singles and advances Kwan to second…

9:13 PM ET–Ramirez walks…Guardians have bases loaded and nobody out…they had bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning and could not score…

9:15 PM ET–Naylor RBI sacrifice fly…scores Kwan and advances Manzardo to third base…3-1 Guardians…

9:16 PM ET–Ramirez steals second base…

9:19 PM ET–Thomas walks…bases loaded…Yankees manager Aaron Boone takes out Cole….

9:22 PM ET–Clay Holmes into pitch for New York…

9:22 PM ET–Brennan hits into fielder’s choice…Thomas out at second…Manzardo scores and Ramirez reaches third base…3-2 Guardians…

9:24 PM ET–Gimenez walks…

9:25 PM ET–Austin Hedges into the game with his first at bat after coming into the game for Bo Naylor…

9:27 PM ET–Holmes strikes out Hedges…3-2 Yankees after four and a half innings…

9:31 PM ET–Eli Morgan into pitch for Cleveland…

9:31 PM ET–Aaron Judge flies out to center field…

9:32 PM ET–Austin Wells pops up to Rocchio at shortstop…

9:32 PM ET–Stanton pops up to shortstop…Morgan got out of the fifth inning by only throwing six pitches…

9:36 PM ET–Sidearmer Tim Hill into pitch for the Yankees…

9:37 PM ET–Hill strikes out Rocchio…

9:39 PM ET–Kwan lines to Chisholm…

9:40 PM ET–Manzardo grounds out to first base…3-2 Yankees heading into the bottom of the sixth inning…

9:44 PM ET–Erik Sabrowski into pitch for Cleveland…

9:45 PM ET–Chisholm doubles to lead off the sixth inning…fly ball goes over Kwan’s head in left field….

9:48 PM ET–Volpe walks…

9:49 PM ET–Sabrowski picks Chisholm off at second base…Yankees challenge out call and lose challenge…

9:54 PM ET–Rizzo doubles and Volpe scores on a bobble by Brennan who commits an error…4-2 Yankees….

9:55 PM ET–Verdugo flies out to left field…

10 PM ET–Pedro Avila comes into pitch for Cleveland and gets Rizzo caught in a rundown…4-2 Yankees heading into the seventh inning…

10:03 PM ET–Ramirez grounds out to third base…

10:04 PM ET–Naylor grounds out to Chisholm….

10:08 PM ET–Tommy Kahnle into pitch for the Yankees…

10:09 PM ET–Lane Thomas walks…

10:11 PM ET–Brennan grounds out to second base….4-2 Yankees heading into the bottom of the seventh inning…

10:15 PM ET–Hunter Gaddis into pitch for Cleveland…

10:19 PM ET–Torres single…

10:20 PM ET–Soto flies out to left field…

10:23 PM ET–Aaron Judge two run home run scores Torres…6-2 Yankees…

10:27 PM ET–Wells flies out to right field…

10:30 PM ET–Ben Lively into pitch for Cleveland and Stanton grounds out to shortstop…6-2 Yankees after seven innings…

10:36 PM ET–Kahnle strikes out Gimenez…

10:37 PM ET–Hedges grounds out to Chisholm…

10:40 PM ET–Kwan flies out to center…6-2 Yankees heading into the bottom of the eighth inning…

10:43 PM ET–Chisholm grounds out to second base…

10:44 PM ET–Volpe base hit…ball dropped by Brennan on a slide in right field…

10:50 PM ET–Rizzo strikes out…

10:54 PM ET–Lively strikes out Torres…

10:59 PM ET–Weaver into pitch for New York.,..

10:59 PM ET–Manzardo flies out to Verdugo…

11 PM ET–Ramirez home run…6-3 Yankees…

11:04 PM ET–Naylor grounds out to second base…

11:05 PM ET–Thomas grounds out to third base…6-3 Yankees final…lead American League Championship Series two games to none…