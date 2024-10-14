Live Updates for Game 2 of 2024 NLCS

The 2024 National League Championship Series is set to continue on Monday. Here are the live updates in game two of the best out of seven series between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers from Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

4:12 PM ET–Francisco Lindor lead off home run to right field for the New York Mets. 1-0 Mets…first run the Dodgers have given up after 33 consecutive innings without giving up a run…

4:13 PM ET–Mark Vientos flies out to right field…

4:16 PM ET–Brandon Nimmo walked by Dodgers starting pitcher Ryan Brasier…

4:17 PM ET–Pete Alonso hits into a double play…1-0 Mets after the top of the first…

4:21 PM ET–Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea strikes out Shohei Ohtani

4:22 PM ET–Manaea strikes out Betts…

4:24 PM ET–Manaea walks Teoscar Hernandez…

4:25 PM ET–Freddie Freeman flies out to outfield…1-0 Mets after one complete inning…

4:28 PM ET–Starling Marte singles off of Dodgers relief pitcher Landon Knack…

4:32 PM ET–Jesse Winker walks and advances Marte to second…

4:33 PM ET–Jose Iglesias pops up to second base…

4:35 PM ET–Tyrone Taylor RBI double down the left field line and scores Marte and advances Winker to third…2-0 Mets…

4:36 PM ET–Francisco Alvarez pops up to shortstop…

4:37 PM ET–Dodgers intentionally walk Lindor…bases are loaded…

4:41 PM ET–Vientos grand slam that scores Winker, Taylor and Lindor…6-0 Mets…

4:43 PM ET–Knack strikes out Nimmo…6-0 Mets heading into the bottom of the second inning…

4:46 PM ET–Manaea strikes out Will Smith…

4:48 PM ET–Tommy Edman singles…

4:49 PM ET–Max Muncy flies out to center field…

4:50 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez walks and advances Edman to second…

4:53 PM ET–Manaea strikes out Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages…6-0 Mets after two…

4:57 PM ET–Alonso leads off third inning with a single…

5 PM ET–Marte pops up to Freeman in foul territory…

5:03 PM ET–Knack strikes out Winker looking…

5:04 PM ET–Iglesias base hit and advances Alonso to second…

5:06 PM ET–Taylor walks and advances Iglesias to second and Alonso to third…

5:07 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to center field…6-0 Mets heading into the bottom of the third inning…

5:11 PM ET–Manaea strikes out Ohtani…

5:12 PM ET–Betts files out to outfielder…

5:14 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez strikes out…6-0 Mets after three innings…

5:18 PM ET–Dodgers relief pitcher Anthony Banda forces Lindor to ground out…

5:19 PM ET–Vientos base hit…

5:19 PM ET–Nimmo flies out to centerfield…

5:24 PM ET–Banda strikes out Alonso…6-0 Mets heading into the bottom of the fourth inning….

5:29 PM ET–Freeman grounds out to shortstop…

5:31 PM ET–Smith flies out to right field…

5:31 PM ET–Edman flies out to right field…6-0 Mets after four innings…

5:35 PM ET–Brent Honeywell Jr. into pitch for the Dodgers…

5:36 PM ET–Marte pops up…

5:39 PM ET–Winker walks…

5:40 PM ET–Iglesias lines out to third base…

5:43 PM ET–Taylor hit by a pitch…initially called a ball..Mets challenged the play and won the challenge…Taylor at first and Winker at second…

5:45 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to Pages…6-0 Mets heading into the bottom of the fifth…

5:46 PM ET–snake enters the Dodgers dugout…

5:49 PM ET–Muncy homers to lead off the fifth inning…6-1 Mets…

5:51 PM ET–Hernandez flies out to right field…

5:51 PM ET–Manaea strikes out Pages…

5:53 PM ET–Ohtani pops up to first base…6-1 Mets after five innings…

5:58 PM ET–Lindor reaches first base on an error by Muncy…Muncy had the chance to catch the line drive and missed it…

5:59 PM ET–Vientos hits into 6-4-3 double play…

6:01 PM ET–Nimmo line drive out to Betts in right field…6-1 Mets heading into the bottom of the sixth inning…

6:06 PM ET–Betts walks…

6:09 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez walks and advances Betts to second…

6:10 PM ET– Freeman reaches base on a fielding error by Iglesias…bases loaded…Betts to third and Teoscar Hernandez to second…

6:14 PM ET–Phil Maton into pitch for the Mets…Will Smith pops up to second base…

6:16 PM ET–Another poor defensive play by the Mets as Alonso allows the ball get by him at first base on a base hit by Edman, scores Betts and Hernandez…6-3 Mets…advances Freeman to third…

6:19 PM ET–Max Muncy walks and advances Edman to second…bases loaded…

6:21 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez hits into double play to third base…Dodgers challenging double play and lose challenge…6-3 Mets after six innings…

6:27 PM ET–Alonso flies out to Teoscar Hernandez…

6:28 PM ET–Starling Marte doubles down the left field line…

6:31 PM ET–Honeywell Jr. strikes out Winker…

6:33 PM ET–Honeywell Jr. strikes out Iglesias…6-3 Mets heading into bottom of the seventh inning…

6:38 PM ET–Pages pops out to Alonso in foul territory…

6:39 PM ET–Ohtani walks…

6:42 PM ET–Ryan Stanek into pitch for the Mets…

6:44 PM ET–Stanek strikes out Betts…

6:44 PM ET–Hernandez grounds out to Vientos at third base to end the inning….6-3 Mets after seven innings…

6:48 PM ET–Edgardo Henriquez into pitch for the Dodgers…Taylor flies out to Betts in foul territory…

6:51 PM ET–Alvarez walks on a pitch count violation for ball four by Henriquez…

6:53 PM ET–Lindor flies out to center field…

6:54 PM ET–Vientos hits into double play…6-3 Mets heading into bottom of the eighth…

6:57 PM ET–Mets make defensive changes…Vientos out of the game, Luisangel Acuna comes into the game at second base, and Jose Iglesias moves from second to third base…

6:59 PM ET–Freeman grounds out to Acuna…

7 PM ET–Smith lines out to left field…

7:04 PM ET–Edman base hit…has three of the four Dodgers hits in the game…

7:07 PM ET–Muncy walks and advances Edman to second…

7:10 PM ET–Muncy and Edman advance on a double steal…

7:11 PM ET–Mets closer Edwin Diaz comes into pitch and forces Enrique Hernandez to fly out to Marte in right field…6-3 Mets after eight innings…

7:15 PM ET–Henriquez strikes out Nimmo…

7:17 PM ET–Henriquez’s fastball to Alonso reaches 100 miles per hour….

7:17 PM ET–Alonso walks…

7:18 PM ET–Alonso steals second base…

7:20 PM ET–Marte RBI single scores Alonso and moves to second on the throw to home….7-3 Mets

7:22 PM ET–Winker base hit and advances Marte to third base…

7:23 PM ET–Iglesias flies out to Betts in right field…

7:24 PM ET–Taylor hits into a fielder’s choice…7-3 Mets heading into the bottom of the ninth inning…

7:28 PM ET–Pages leads off the ninth with a base hit…

7:29 PM ET–Pages steals second base…

7:30 PM ET–Ohtani walks…eighth time a Dodgers player walked in game two…

7:32 PM ET–Diaz strikes out Betts…

7:34 PM ET–Diaz strikes out Hernandez…

7:35 PM ET–Diaz strikes out Freeman…NLCS tied 1-1 after 7-3 Mets win…