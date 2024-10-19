Live Updates for Game 4 of ALCS

Here are the live updates for game four of the 2024 American League Championship Series from Cleveland…

8:08 PM ET–Gleyber Torres base hit single to right field…

8:11 PM ET–Juan Soto two run home run scores Torres…2-0 Yankees…

8:14 PM ET–Aaron Judge grounds out to shortstop…

8:15 PM ET–Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams strikes out Jazz Chisholm…

8:16 PM ET–Giancarlo Stanton flies out to right field…2-0 Yankees after top of the first…

8:20 PM ET–Steven Kwan leadoff walk for Cleveland…

8:21 PM ET–Kyle Manzardo doubles and advances Kwan to third…

8:23 PM ET–Aramis Ramirez RBI sacrifice fly to left field scores Kwan…2-1 Yankees…

8:24 PM ET–Josh Naylor pops up to Austin Wells at the catcher position…

8:26 PM ET–Lane Thomas strikes out looking…2-1 Yankees after one inning…

8:30 PM ET–Williams strikes out Anthony Rizzo with a curveball…

8:32 PM ET–Anthony Volpe strikes out looking..

8:33 PM ET–Austin Wells home run to center field…3-1 Yankees…

8:34 PM ET–Williams strikes out Verdugo…3-1 Yankees heading into the bottom of the second inning…

8:39 PM ET–Daniel Scheemann grounds out to second base…

8:41 PM ET–Andres Gimenez flies out to center field…

8:43 PM ET–Austin Hedges walks…

8:44 PM ET–Brayan Rocchio flies out to Verdugo…3-1 Yankees after two innings…

8:49 PM ET–Torres grounds out to Ramirez…

8:51 PM ET–Canadian Erik Sabrowski into pitch for Cleveland…

8:53 PM ET–Soto grounds out to Naylor at first base…

8:55 PM ET–Sabrowski strikes out Judge…3-1 Yankees heading into the bottom of the third inning…

8:59 PM ET–Kwan singles…

9:01 PM ET–Manzardo flies out to right field…

9:02 PM ET–Ramirez flies out to Torres….

9:03 PM ET–Kwan seals second base…

9:05 PM ET–Naylor RBI single scores Kwan…3-2 Yankees…

9:09 PM ET–Thomas walks and advances Naylor to second base…

9:14 PM ET–Gil strikes out Schneimann…3-2 Yankees after three innings…

9:18 PM ET–Sabrowski strikes out Chisholm…

9:21 PM ET–Stanton strikes out…

9:23 PM ET–Rizzo base hit…

9:24 PM ET–Volpe flies out to center field….3-2 Yankees heading into bottom of the fourth inning…

9:29 PM ET–Gil strikes out Gimenez…

9:30 PM ET–Hedges grounds out…

9:31 PM ET–Rocchio pops up….3-2 Yankees after four innings…

9:34 PM ET–Eli Morgan into pitch for Cleveland…

9:36 PM ET–Morgan strikes out Wells…

9:37 PM ET–Verdugo grounds out to second…

9:39 PM ET–Torres flies out to center field…3-2 Yankees after four and a half innings…

9:43 PM ET–Tim Hill into pitch for the Yankees and Kwan grounds out to second base…

9:44 PM ET–David Fry into pinch hit flies out to right field…

9:47 PM ET–Ramirez infield single to third base…

9:50 PM ET–Hill strikes out Naylor…3-2 Yankees after five innings…

9:54 PM ET–Cade Smith into pitch for Cleveland and Soto walks…

9:55 PM ET–Judge singles and advances Soto to second…

9:56 PM ET–Chisholm sacrifice bunt advances Soto to third and Judge to second…

9:57 PM ET–Stanton three run home run…6-2 Yankees

10:01 PM ET–Tim Herrin into pitch for Cleveland and strikes out Rizzo…

10:01 PM ET–Volpe line drive single…

10:03 PM ET–Wells hits into a fielder’s choice and Volpe out at second base…6-2 Yankees heading into the bottom of the sixth…

10:06 PM ET–Jake Cousins into pitch for New York…

10:07 PM ET–Thomas flies out to Torres…

10:08 PM ET–Will Brennan into pinch hit for Cleveland…

10:09 PM ET–Cousins strikes out Brennan…

10:12 PM ET–Bo Naylor into catch and pinch hit…strikes out…6-2 Yankees after six innings…

10:18 PM ET–Joey Cantillo into pitch for Cleveland…Verdugo walks…

10:19 PM ET–Torres hits into a 6-4-3 double play…

10:21 PM ET–Cantillo strikes out Soto…6-2 Yankees heading into the bottom of the seventh inning…

10:26 PM ET–Rocchio walks…

10:28 PM ET–Kwan single advances Rocchio to third base…

10:33 pm ET–Clay Holmes into pitch for Yankees and strikes out Fry…

10:36 pm ET–Ramirez RBI double scores Rocchio and advances Kwan to third base…6-3 Yankees…

10:39 pm ET–Two-run RBI double scores Ramirez and Kwan…6-5 Yankees

10:41 PM ET–Lane Thomas walks…

10:46 PM ET–Al Leiter Jr. into pitch and Noel flies out to left field…RBI

10:49 PM ET–Leiter Jr. strikes out Gimenez..6-5 Yankees after seven innings…

10:52 PM ET–Hunter Gaddis into pitch for Cleveland…

10:54 PM ET–Gaddis strikes out Judge…

10:55 PM ET–Gaddis strikes out Chisholm…

10:57 PM ET–Gaddis strikes out Stanton…6-5 Yankees heading into the bottom of the eighth inning….

11:01 PM ET–Bo Naylor double down the right field line…

11:02 PM ET–Rocchio grounds out and advances Naylor to third…

11:05 PM ET–Kwan pops up to second base…

11:06 PM ET–Fry RBI infield single scores Bo Naylor and advances to second on the throwing error by Leiter Jr….6-6 tie

11:09 PM ET–Mark Leiter Jr. strikes out Josh Naylor…

11:12 PM ET–Emmanuel Clase pitches for Cleveland…

11:13 PM ET–Anthony Rizzo base hit single and Jon Berti comes into pinch run…

11:14 PM ET–Volpe base hit single and advances Rizzo to third base…

11:16 PM ET–Volpe steals second base…

11:17 PM ET–Clase strikes out Wells…

11:18 PM ET–Verdugo reaches base on error by Rocchio scores Berti…7-6 Yankees…

11:20 PM ET–Torres RBI single scores Volpe…8-6 Yankees…

11:21 PM ET–Oswaldo Cabrera pinch runner for Torres…

11:23 PM ET–Soto reaches base on fielder’s choice….Cabrera out at second…Verdugo goes to third…

11:23 PM ET–Judge intentionally walked…bases loaded…

11:24 PM ET–Chisholm grounds out to Josh Naylor…8-6 Yankees heading into the bottom of the ninth inning….

11:29 PM ET–Tommy Kahnle into pitch for the Yankees and strikes out Thomas looking on a controversial third strike…

11:32 PM ET–Noel walks…

11:33 PM ET–Gimenez base hit single and advances Noel to second…

11:36 PM ET–Rocchio grounds out to second base..8-6 Yankees final…leads ALCS three games to one…