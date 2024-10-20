Live Updates for Game 5 ALCS

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are playing the fifth game of the American League Championship Series on Saturday. With a win, the Yankees are off to the World Series. Here are the live updates.
8:08 PM ET–Gleyber Torres base hit single…
8:12 PM ET–Juan Soto doubles…Torres out at home…
8:15 PM ET–Aaron Judge gets hit by a pitch…
8:18 PM ET–Giancarlo Stanton strikes out…
8:19 PM ET–Chisholm gets hit by a pitch on the foot…
8:21 PM ET–Anthony Volpe flies out to left field…0-0 Yankees and Guardians after the top of the first…
8:26 PM ET–Steven Kwan grounds out…
8:28 PM ET–Tanner Bibee strikes out David Fry…
8:29 PM ET–Aramis Ramirez grounds out to third base…0-0 after one inning…
8:33 PM ET–Bibee strikes out Anthony Volpe…
8:35 PM ET–Bibee strikes out Austin Wells…
8:36 PM ET–Alex Verdugo flies out to left field…score still 0-0…
8:40 PM ET–Rodon strikes out Lane Thomas…
8:41 PM ET–Josh Naylor reaches base on an infield hit to third…
8:44 PM ET–Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon strikes out Jhonkensy Noel…
8:48 PM ET–Bo Naylor delivers with a two-out double on the 10th pitch of the at bat and scores Josh Naylor…1-0 Guardians…
8:51 PM ET–Andres Gimenez flies out to left field…1-0 Guardians after two innings…
8:55 PM ET–Gleyber Torres pops up to second base…
8:57 PM ET–Soto grounds out to first base…
8:59 PM ET–Bibee strikes out Judge…1-0 Guardians heading into the bottom of the third inning…
9:04 PM ET—Brayan Rocchio walks…
9:05 PM ET–Kwan flies out to Judge…
9:06 PM ET–Rodon strikes out Fry…
9:08 PM ET–Ramirez grounds out to second….1-0 Guardians after three innings…
9:13 PM ET–Bibee strikes out Stanton…