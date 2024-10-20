MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates for Game 5 ALCS

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24491238_168396541_lowres-3

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are playing the fifth game of the American League Championship Series on Saturday. With a win, the Yankees are off to the World Series. Here are the live updates.

8:08 PM ET–Gleyber Torres base hit single…

8:12 PM ET–Juan Soto doubles…Torres out at home…

8:15 PM ET–Aaron Judge gets hit by a pitch…

8:18 PM ET–Giancarlo Stanton strikes out…

8:19 PM ET–Chisholm gets hit by a pitch on the foot…

8:21 PM ET–Anthony Volpe flies out to left field…0-0 Yankees and Guardians after the top of the first…

8:26 PM ET–Steven Kwan grounds out…

8:28 PM ET–Tanner Bibee strikes out David Fry…

8:29 PM ET–Aramis Ramirez grounds out to third base…0-0 after one inning…

8:33 PM ET–Bibee strikes out Anthony Volpe…

8:35 PM ET–Bibee strikes out Austin Wells…

8:36 PM ET–Alex Verdugo flies out to left field…score still 0-0…

8:40 PM ET–Rodon strikes out Lane Thomas…

8:41 PM ET–Josh Naylor reaches base on an infield hit to third…

8:44 PM ET–Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon strikes out Jhonkensy Noel…

8:48 PM ET–Bo Naylor delivers with a two-out double on the 10th pitch of the at bat and scores Josh Naylor…1-0 Guardians… 

8:51 PM ET–Andres Gimenez flies out to left field…1-0 Guardians after two innings…

8:55 PM ET–Gleyber Torres pops up to second base…

8:57 PM ET–Soto grounds out to first base…

8:59 PM ET–Bibee strikes out Judge…1-0 Guardians heading into the bottom of the third inning…

9:04 PM ET—Brayan Rocchio walks…

9:05 PM ET–Kwan flies out to Judge…

9:06 PM ET–Rodon strikes out Fry…

9:08 PM ET–Ramirez grounds out to second….1-0 Guardians after three innings…

9:13 PM ET–Bibee strikes out Stanton…

 

Topics  
Guardians MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24491238_168396541_lowres-3

Live Updates for Game 5 ALCS

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  10min
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians
New York based MLB teams win playoff games Friday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  8h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Live Updates for Game 4 of ALCS
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Press Conference
Live Updates For Game 5 Of 2024 NLCS
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
Max Muncy ties MLB record for most consecutive times on base in the playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets.
Live Updates For Game 3 Of 2024 NLCS
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 16 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Live Updates For Game 2 Of 2024 ALCS
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top