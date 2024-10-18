Live Updates For Game 5 Of 2024 NLCS

Game five of the National League Divisional Series is set to start from Citi Field in New York. Here is what is taking place in the Big Apple Friday afternoon.

5:10 PM ET–Ohtani base hit single…

5:11 PM ET–Betts double and advances Ohtani to third…

5:12 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shortstop and runners do not advance…

5:13 PM ET–Freddie Freeman lines out to Pete Alonso at third base…

5:15 PM ET–Mets starting pitcher David Peterson strikes out Tommy Edman…0-0 heading into bottom of the first….

5:19 PM ET–Francisco Lindor base hit single…

5:21 PM ET–Brandon Nimmo walks and advances Lindor to second…

5:23 PM ET–Mark Vientos flies out to left field…

5:25 PM ET–Pete Alonso deep home run to center field…3-0 Mets…

5:26 PM ET–Jesse Winker grounds out to Freeman at first base…

5:28 PM ET–Starling Marte double…

5:31 PM ET–Tyrone Taylor walks…

5:32 PM ET–Jeff McNeil flies out to left field…3-0 Mets after one full inning…

5:36 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez walks…

5:38 PM ET–Peterson strikes out Max Muncy looking…

5:39 PM ET–Will Smith flies out to right field…

5:40 PM ET–Andy Pages bloop single to center field and advances Enrique Hernandez to third base…

5:41 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez scores on a wild pitch and advances Pages to second base…3-1 Mets…

5:43 PM ET–Ohtani walks…

5:46 PM ET–Betts pops up to first base…3-1 Mets heading into bottom of the second…

5:48 PM ET–Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez doubles…

5:50 PM ET–Lindor deep fly ball to right field and advances Alvarez to third base…

5:52 PM ET–Nimmo flies out to center field…

5:54 PM ET–Vientos flies out to center field…3-1 Mets after two innings…

5:58 PM ET–Peterson strikes out Teoscar Hernandez…

6 PM ET–Freeman grounds out to Alonso…

6:01 PM ET–Edman base hit single…

6:02 PM ET–Kike Hernandez flies out to right field…3-1 Mets heading into the bottom of the third inning…

6:07 PM ET–Alonso walks…

6:09 PM ET–Winker walks…

6:11 PM ET–Marte two-run RBI double scores Alonso and Winker…5-1 Mets…

6:12 PM ET–Taylor flies out to left field…

6:13 PM ET–McNeil grounds out to shortstop…

6:14 PM ET–Alvarez RBI single scores Marte…6-1 Mets…

6:15 PM ET–Lindor RBI triple misplayed by Betts…scores Alvarez easily…7-1 Mets…

6:17 PM ET–Nimmo RBI single scores Lindor…8-1 Mets…

6:18 PM ET–Nimmo reaches second base on a wild pitch…

6:18 PM ET–Vientos grounds out to shortstop…8-1 Mets after three innings…

6:23 PM ET–Muncy grounds out to first…play to Peterson as Mets pitcher catches the ball with his bare hand…

6:25 PM ET–Peterson pops up to Alonso…

6:26 PM ET–Andy Pages homers to center field…8-2 Mets

6:27 PM ET–Ohtani pops up to left field…finally gets a base hit when nobody is on base…

6:30 PM ET–Betts walks…

6:33 PM ET–Peterson walks Teoscar Hernandez…

6:36 PM ET–Reed Garrett into pitch for the Mets…bases loaded situation for Los Angeles…Ohtani on third, Betts on second, Hernandez on first…

6:39 PM ET–Garrett strikes out Freeman…still 8-2 Mets heading into the bottom of thew fourth inning…

6:42 PM ET–Dodgers put in Brent Honeywell Jr. to pitch..

6:42 PM ET–Alonso hit by a pitch…

6:45 PM ET–Winker RBI triple scores Alonso…9-2 Mets

6:46 PM ET–Marte grounds out to Edman at shortstop…

6:47 PM ET–Taylor hit on the elbow…runners on the corners with one out…

6:49 PM ET–McNeil flies out to center field and scores Winker…10-2 Mets

6:50 PM ET–Francisco Alvarez base hit single advances Taylor to second base…

6:51 PM ET–Lindor lines out to second base…10-2 Mets after four innings…

6:55 PM ET–Garrett strikes out Edman looking…

6:58 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez walks…

7:02 PM ET–Max Muncy walks and advances Hernandez to second…

7:05 PM ET–Will Smith flies out to center field…

7:06 PM ET–Andy Pages hits a three run homer run for the Dodgers scores Hernandez and Muncy–10-5 Mets

7:10 PM ET–Ryne Stanek into pitch for the Mets…

7:12 PM ET–Ohtani strikes out…10-5 Mets heading into the bottom of the fifth inning…

7:15 PM ET–Brandon Nimmo pops up Max Muncy at third base..

7:16 PM ET–Mark Vientos flies out to center field…

7:16 PM ET–Pete Alonso hits a hard ground out to Muncy…10-5 Mets after five innings…

7:20 PM ET–Mookie Betts homers..10-6 Mets…

7:21 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez strikes out on a pitch by Stanek…0 for 17 in NLCS…

7:23 PM ET–Stanek strikes out Freeman…

7:24 PM ET–Edman flies out to center field…10-6 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning…

7:28 PM ET–Honeywell Jr. hits Winker in the foot…

7:30 PM ET–Marte doubles and advances Winker to third…

7:30 pm ET–Taylor flies out to center field…

7:33 PM ET–McNeil flies out to center field…sacrifice fly scores Winker and advances Marte to third base…11-6 Mets

7:35 PM ET–Alvarez grounds out to Edman…11-6 Mets after six innings…

7:39 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez flies out to Lindor at shortstop…

7:41 PM ET–Stanek strikes out Muncy…

7:42 PM ET–Gavin Lux into pitch hit…

7:43 PM ET–Lux pops up to second base…

7:46 PM ET–Austin Barnes comes into catch for the Dodgers…

7:46 PM ET–Lindor walks…

7:47 PM ET–Honeywell Jr. easily picks off Lindor at first base…

7:48 PM ET– Nimmo grounds out to Freeman who tosses the ball to Honeywell Jr…

7:49 PM ET–Vientos flies out to center field…11-6 Mets after seven innings…

7:53 PM ET–Edwin Diaz into pitch for the Mets and strikes out Pages…

7:55 PM ET–Diaz strikes out Ohtani…

7:56 PM ET–Betts grounds out to McNeil at second base…11-6 Mets heading into the bottom of the eighth inning…

8 PM ET–Alonso base hit to center field…

8:03 PM ET–Winker line drive single off the wall advances Alonso to third base…

8:03 PM ET–Luisangel Acuna into pinch run for Winker…

8:05 PM ET–Marte base hit single scores Alonso and moves Acuna to third base…12-6 Mets…

8:07 PM ET–Taylor hits into a double play…Acuna stays on third base…

8:11 PM ET–Anthony Banda into pitch for Los Angeles…McNeil grounds out to shortstop…12-6 Mets after eight innings…

8:14 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez flies out to Marte…

8:15 PM ET–Freeman flies out to center field…

8:16 PM ET–Tommy Edman reaches first base on an infield single to second base…

8:17 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez flies out to right field…12-6 Mets final…Dodgers still lead best out of seven NLCS three games to two…