Live Updates For Second Round Of 2023 United States Open

The second round of the 2023 United States Open is now underway from the Los Angeles Country Club in southern California. Here are live updates.

10:53 AM ET–Wyndham Clark of Denver, Colorado birdies the first hole and moves to -7 and one stroke back of the leaders Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler at -8…Schauffele’s greatest achievement was winning the gold medal for the United States at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, and Fowler’s most notable win was the 2015 Players Championship…

11:19 AM ET–both of the leaders are from the state of California…Schauffele is from San Diego and Fowler is from Murrieta

11:22 AM ET–interesting that Clark won earlier this year as he defeated Schauffele by four strokes at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina this past May…

11:27 AM ET–Harman bogeys the first hole…

11:30 AM ET–Three more golfers are in contention…Dustin Johnson of Columbia, South Carolina (-6), Brian Harman of Savannah, Georgia (-4), and Rory McIlroy of Holywood, Northern Ireland (-5)…Johnson is a two-time major champion and McIlroy is a four-time major champion….Johnson won the 2016 United States Open and 2020 Masters…McIlroy won the 2011 United States Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 British Open…

11:33 AM ET–Major issues for Johnson on the second round…third ball lands in the deep fescue…

11:43 AM ET–Johnson has quadruple bogey in second round to drop to -2…

11:51 AM ET–McIlroy bogeys the 11th hole to drop to -4…

11:57 AM ET–Johnson birdies the third after a disastrous second…

11:58 AM ET–Great approach shot by Harman on 12th…inches away from a birdie…

12:01 PM ET–Harman birdies the 12th hole…

12:08 PM ET–Great long birdie putt by McIlroy on the 12th gets to -5 and three back of Fowler and Schauffele…

12:12 PM ET–Clark in deep rough on 14th…

12:14 PM ET–Impressive shot by Clark to get out of trouble…

12:19 PM ET–Clark birdies the 14th and now tied with Fowler and Schauffele for the lead…

12:27 PM ET–Clark comes up short on birdie attempt on 15th hole…

12:27 PM ET–Harman bogeys the 13th and was not pleased whatsoever…drops to -4

12:35 PM ET–McIlroy bogeys the 13th…

12:44 PM ET–Clark makes a 44 foot birdie putt on the 16th hole…improves to -9…

12:46 PM ET–Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick of Sheffield, England gets a hole in one on the 15th hole…third hole in one in the field at the 2023 US Open in two days…Fitzpatrick becomes first defending champion to get a hole in one at the US Open

1:33 PM ET–Long par putt by Sam Bennett on 17th hole to remain at -4….