Five must see moments on day six of the 2024 Olympics

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Simone Biles

The sixth day of the 2024 Olympic Games are underway. Here are five events to keep an eye on that have the makings of being thrilling and fascinating.

Women’s All-Around Gymnastics Final

What we are seeing in Paris is a different Simone Biles. She seems to be smiling more, and enjoying the Olympic experience more than what we saw at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, when she stunningly dropped out for a significant portion of the Olympic Games to focus on her mental health. In the women’s team event, the United States won gold with 171.296 points. Biles was one of two gymnasts to post a score of 14 or better on every apparatus. The other was Rebeca Andrade of Brazil. Andrade will be Biles’s biggest competitor on Thursday, with American Sunisa Lee also in the mix.

Golf

For the third straight Olympic Games, golf is on the Olympic program. The best golfer in the men’s tournament from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 was American Xander Schauffele of San Diego, who won gold. In 2024, Schauffele is a multiple major winner having won the British Open and PGA Championship. What stood out most from the Olympic tournament was the battle for bronze. C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei won a seven-way playoff.

Tennis

The women’s semifinals take place on Thursday. We will see Iga Swiatek of Poland, the world number one and four-time French Open champ, against Qinwen Zheng of China, the 2024 Australian Open finalist. The other matchup is Donna Vekic of Croatia, the 2024 Wimbledon semifinalist, against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.

Swimming

We could see a second gold medal for Summer McIntosh of Toronto, Ontario on Thursday. This time in the women’s 200 metre butterfly. The Canadian was phenomenal in the semifinals, as she was significantly faster than Regan Smith of the United States and Yufei Zhang of China. McIntosh was at 2:04.87, Smith was at 2:05.39, and Zhang was at 2:06.09.

Canoeing

The sites of the slalom event in canoeing are breathtaking. On Thursday is the men’s K1, where the favourite is the reigning Olympic gold medalist and five-time gold medalist at the World Championship, Jiri Prskavec of the Czech Republic.

 

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
