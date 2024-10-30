Live Updates Game 4 World Series

Here are the live updates of game four of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers from Yankee Stadium in New York, New York. The Dodgers lead the best out of seven series three games to none.

8:12 PM ET–Ohtani pops up…

8:13 PM ET–Betts doubles…

8:14 PM ET–Freeman two-run home run…scores Betts…2-0 Dodgers…now is the first player to get a home run in the first four games of the World Series and the first player to hit a home run in six straight World Series games in his career…

8:16 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez base hit…

8:20 PM ET–Lucas Gil strikes out Max Muncy…

8:21 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez pops up…2-0 Dodgers after the top of the first…

8:25 PM ET–Gleyber Torres flies out to right field in foul territory….spectator takes the ball out of Mookie Betts’ glove…

8:27 PM ET–Juan Soto walks…

8:30 PM ET–Aaron Judge walks…

8:33 PM ET–Jazz Chisholm grounds out to second…

8:34 PM ET–Giancarlo Stanton grounds out…2-0 Dodgers after 1…

8:40 PM ET–Gavin Lux double…his first hit of the World Series…

8:41 PM ET–Will Smith pops up to Torres at second base…

8:41 PM ET–Tommy Edman lines out to first base…Smith out at second base for the double play…2-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the second…

8:46 PM ET–Dodgers starting pitcher Ben Casparius strikes out Anthony Rizzo…

8:48 PM ET–Anthony Volpe walks…

8:51 PM ET–Anthony Volpe steals second…

8:51 PM ET–Austin Wells doubles and advances Volpe to third base…

8:53 PM ET—Alex Verdugo RBI ground out to first…scores Volpe and advances Wells two third…2-1 Dodgers…

8:54 PM ET–Torres flies out to Betts again…2-1 Dodgers after two innings…

8:57 PM ET–Ohtani flies out to center field…

8:58 PM ET–Betts grounds out to Torres…

8:59 PM ET–Freeman flies out to left field…2-1 Dodgers heading into bottom of the third inning…

9:03 PM ET–Daniel Hudson into pitch for the Dodgers…

9:04 PM ET–Hudson strikes out Soto…

9:05 PM ET–Judge hit by a pitch….

9:06 PM ET–Chisholm single off the wall, advances Judge to third…

9:09 PM ET–Chisholm steals second base…

9:10 PM ET–Stanton walks…

9:13 PM ET–Rizzo pops up to Edman at shortstop…

9:13 PM ET–Anthony Volpe grand slam scores Judge, Chisholm and Stanton…5-2 Yankees…

9:14 PM ET–Wells flies out to Hernandez….5-2 Yankees after three innings…

9:18 PM ET–Hernandez flies out to Rizzo in foul territory…

9:20 PM ET–Muncy walks…

9:21 PM ET–Hernandez hits into double play…

9:24 PM ET–Lux grounds out to second base…5-2 Yankees heading into bottom of the fourth inning…

9:27 PM ET-Landon Knack comes into pitch for Dodgers…Alex Verdugo walks…Dodgers manager Dave Roberts not pleased….

9:31 PM ET–Torres grounds out to a double play and Verdugo out…

9:32 PM ET–Soto grounds out to second base…5-2 Yankees after four innings…

9:35 PM ET–Will Smith solo home run…5-3 Yankees…

9:37 PM ET–Edman walks…piching change by Yankees…

9:40 PM ET–Ohtani base hit and advances Edman to second….new Yankees pitcher is Tim Hill…

9:42 PM ET–Betts hits into fielder’s choice…Ohtani out at second base…advances Edman to third…

9:43 PM ET–Freeman grounds out…Dodgers challenge…

9:44 PM ET–out call is overturned…Freeman RBI, scores Edman, and Betts out at second…5-4 Yankees…

9:47 PM ET–Yankees make pitching change…Clay Holmes into pitch…Teoscar Hernandez flies out to outfield….5-4 Yankees heading into the bottom of the fifth inning…

9:52 PM ET–Judge reaches base on an error by Edman at shortstop…

9:54 PM ET–Chisholm Jr. walks and advances Judge to second…

9:56 PM ET–Knack strikes out Stanton…

9:58 PM ET–Rizzo flies out to center field…

9:59 PM ET–Volpe flies out to center field…5-4 Yankees after five innings…

10:04 PM ET–Holmes strikes out Muncy…

10:06 PM ET–Volpe strikes out Enrique Hernandez…

10:08 PM ET–Gavin Lux grounds out to second base…5-4 Yankees heading into bottom of the sixth inning…

10:12 PM ET—Austin Wells home run…6-4 Yankees…

10:12 PM ET–Verdugo flies out to left field…

10:14 PM ET—Torres flies out to center field…

10:16 PM ET—Knack strikes out Soto…6-4 Yankees after six innings…

10:18 PM ET–Mark Leiter Jr. into pitch for the Yankees…

10:20 PM ET–Will Smith strikes out…

10:22 PM ET–Leiter Jr. walks Edman…

10:24 PM ET–Edman steals second base…

10:25 PM ET–Ohtani strikes out…pitching change…

10:29 PM ET–Luke Weaver into pitch for the Yankees….Yankees put one of their top relievers in early…

10:31 PM ET–Weaver strikes out Betts…6-4 Yankees heading into the bottom of the seventh inning…

10:37 PM ET–Judge flies out to center field…

10:38 PM ET–Chisholm flies out to left field….

10:39 PM ET–Stanton flies out to left field…6-4 Yankees after seven innings…

10:44 PM ET–Freeman flies out to center field…

10:47 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez strikes out…

10:49 PM ET–Weaver strikes out Muncy…6-4 Yankees heading into the bottom of the eighth inning….

10:52 PM ET–Brent Honeywell Jr. into pitch for the Dodgers…Rizzo grounds out to first…

10:55 PM ET–Anthony Volpe double…

10:58 PM ET–Auston Wells walks…

10:59 PM ET–double steal…Volpe to third and Wells to second…

11:04 PM ET–Volpe comes home and scores on a fielder’s choice by Verdugo…Wells reaches third base…7-4 Yankees…

11:05 PM ET–Torres three run home run scores Verdugo and Wells…10-4 Yankees…

11:09 PM ET–Soto doubles…

11:10 PM ET–Judge singles and scores Soto…11-4 Yankees…Brent Honeywell Jr. getting frustrated….

11:14 PM ET–Chisholm Jr. flies out to left field…

11:15 PM ET–raining in New York…

11:15 PM ET–Stanton pops up to Lux…11-4 Yankees after eight innings…

11:17 PM ET–Tim Mayza to into pitch for the Dodgers…

11:21 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez grounds out to shortstop…

11:22 PM ET–Chris Taylor pinch hitting for Lux grounds out…

11:24 PM ET–Smith flies out to centerfield….11-4 Yankees final…