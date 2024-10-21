MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates Game 6 NLCS

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Here are live updates of game six of the 2024 National League Championship Series from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

8:09 PM ET–Michael Kopech starting for the Dodgers on the mound…Mets go with the opener when it comes to the pitching on Sunday…

8:10 PM ET–Francisco Lindor walks on four straight pitches…

8:10 PM ET–Lindor reaches second on a wild pitch…

8:11 PM ET–Brandon Nimmo grounds out to second base…and advances Lindor to third…

8:12 PM ET–Mark Vientos strikes out…

8:16 PM ET–Pete Alonso reaches base on a throwing error by Chris Taylor…1-0 Mets…

8:19 PM ET–Jesse Winker walks…

8:19 PM ET–Starling Marte flies out to right field…1-0 Mets after the top of the first inning…

8:24 PM ET–Shohei Ohtani base hit single…

8:26 PM ET–Betts strikes out…

8:27 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez base hit and reaches Ohtani to third…

8:30 PM ET–Tommy Edman two run RBI double scores Hernandez and Ohtani…2-1 Dodgers…

8:31 PM ET–Max Muncy, who is playing first base for the first time in the playoffs, flies out to centre field…

8:35 PM ET–Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea walks Enrique Hernandez…

8:38 PM ET–Pete Alonso makes great catch in foul territory off the bat of Andy Pages….2-1 Dodgers…

8:43 PM ET–Ben Casparius into pitch for the Dodgers…

8:43 PM ET–Tyrone Taylor flies out…

8:44 PM ET–Jeff McNeil grounds out to second base…

8:46 PM ET–Francisco Alvarez walks…

8:48 PM ET–Francisco Lindor base hit and advances Alvarez to second…

8:49 PM ET–Brandon Nimmo flies out to shortstop…2-1 Dodgers after an inning and a half…

8:52 PM ET–Will Smith grounds out…

8:53 PM ET–Chris Taylor base hit to left field…

8:56 PM ET–Manaea strikes out Ohtani…

8:57 PM ET–Taylor steals second base…

8:58 PM ET–Betts grounds out to second base…2-1 Dodgers after two innings…

 

 

 

 

