Live Updates Game 5 World Series

Jeremy Freeborn
Gerrit Cole

Here are the live updates for the fifth game of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

8:10 PM ET–Ohtani flies out to Judge…

8:11 PM ET–Mookie Betts grounds out…

8:13 PM ET–Freeman flies out to left field…

8:17 PM ET–Torres grounds out to second base…

8:18 PM ET–Juan Soto walks…

8:19 PM ET–Aaron Judge two-run home run scores Soto….2-0 Yankees…

8:21 PM ET–Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits a solo home run…3-0 Yankees…

8:25 PM ET–Stanton flies out to Enrique Hernandez…Hernandez falls, regroups and makes a diving catch…

8:25 PM ET–Dodgers starting pitcher John Flaherty strikes out Anthony Rizzo…3-0 Yankees after one inning…

8:30 PM ET–Gerrit Cole strikes out Teoscar Hernandez…

8:32 PM ET–Cole strikes out Max Muncy…

8:33 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez flies out to Soto in right field…3-0 Yankees heading into the bottom of the second…

8:36 PM ET–Anthony Volpe leadoff double…

8:37 PM ET–Austin Wells grounds out and advances Volpe to third base…

8:39 PM ET–Verdugo RBI single scores Volpe…4-0 Yankees…pitching change…

8:43 PM ET–Anthony Banda strikes out Gleyber Torres…

8:44 PM ET–Verdugo steals second…

8:46 PM ET–Juan Soto walks…

8:49 PM ET–Aaron Judge walks…bases loaded

8:51 PM ET–Jazz Chisholm Jr. grounds out…4-0 Yankees after two innings…

8:55 PM ET–Gerrit Cole strikes out Tommy Edman…

8:56 PM ET–Will Smith pops up to first base…

8:59 PM ET–Gavin Lux walks…

9 PM ET–Ohtani flies out to left field…4-0 Yankees heading into the bottom of the third inning…

9:04 PM ET–Ryan Brasier into pitch for the Yankees…home run for Giancarlo Stanton…5-0 Yankees…

9:05 PM ET–Anthony Rizzo flies out to outfield…

9:07 PM ET–Anthony Volpe flies out to right field…

9:08 PM ET–Brasier strikes out Austin Wells…5-0 Yankees after three innings….

9:13 PM ET–Betts walks…

9:14 PM ET–Freeman flies out to Judge…

9:15 PM ET–Hernandez grounds out to infield and advances Betts to second…

9:17 PM ET–Muncy flies out to centerfield….5-0 Yankees heading into the bottom of the fourth inning…

9:22 PM ET–Michael Kopech into pitch for the Dodgers…Alex Verdugo walked…

9:22 PM ET–Gleyber Torres pops up to third base…

9:23 PM ET–Soto base hit…

9:24 PM ET–Judge flies out to left field…

9:28 PM ET–Kopech strikes out to Chisholm Jr…5-0 Yankees after fourth inning…

9:32 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez base hit…

9:34 PM ET–Judge drops fly ball…Edman reaches base and advances Hernandez to second…

9:37 PM ET–Will Smith reaches base on a fielder’s choice…advances Edman to second and Hernandez to third…throw to third base and Hernandez was safe…Volpe given an error…

9:39 PM ET–Cole strikes out Lux…

9:41 PM ET–Cole strikes out Ohtani….

9:42 PM ET–Betts RBI single…Cole fails to go to first base on a ground ball to Rizzo…mental error for Cole…5-1 Yankees…

9:45 PM ET–two run RBI single by Freeman scores Edman and Smith…5-3 Yankees…

9:47 PM ET–two run RBI double scores Freeman and Betts…5-5….

9:52 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez hits into fielder’s choice…Muncy out at second base…5-5 after four and a half innings….

9:56 PM ET–Alex Vesia into pitch for the Dodgers…

9:56 PM ET–Stanton grounds to second…

9:58 PM ET–Rizzo flies out to center field…

10 PM ET–Volpe singles…

10:01 PM ET–Wells hit by a pitch and advances Volpe to second…

10:04 PM ET–Verdugo walks the bases loaded…Volpe to third and Wells to second….

10:06 PM ET–Torres flies out to right field….5-5 heading after five innings…

10:10 PM ET–Tommy Edman flies out to left field…

10:12 PM ET–Cole strikes out Will Smith…

10:13 PM ET–Lux flies out to Soto…

10:17 PM ET–Brusdar Graterol into pitch for the Dodgers…

10:18 PM ET–Soto walks…

10:21 PM ET–Judge walked…

10:24 PM ET–Chisholm hits into fielder’s choice…Judge out at second base, and Soto reaches third base…

10:25 PM ET–Stanton sacrifice fly scores Soto…6-5 Yankees…

10:28 PM ET–Rizzo walks and advances Chisholm to second…Dodgers make pitching change…Blake Treinen replaces Graterol…

10:32 PM ET–Volpe grounds out to second…6-5 Yankees after six innings…

10:36 PM ET–Ohtani grounds out to shortstop…

10:36 PM ET–Betts grounds out to Cole…

10:38 PM ET–Freeman walks…

10:42 PM ET–Clay Holmes walks Teoscar Hernandez…

10:45 PM ET–Holmes strikes out Muncy…6-5 Yankees heading into the bottom of the seventh…

10:52 PM ET–Treinen strikes out Wells…

10:54 PM ET–Treinen strikes out Verdugo….

10:56 PM ET–Torres grounds out…6-5 Yankees after seven innings…

10:59 PM ET–Tommy Kahnle into pitch for the Yankees…

11 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez base hit…

11 PM ET–Soft infield base hit by Edman advances Hernandez to second base…

11:04 PM ET–Smith walks…bases loaded nobody out…

11:04 PM ET–Luke Weaver into pitch for New York….

11:09 PM ET–RBI sacrifice fly by Lux scores Enrique Hernandez…6-6 

11:09 PM ET–Ohtani reaches first base on catcher’s interference….bases loaded….Edman at third and Smith at second….

11:13 PM ET–Betts sacrifice fly scores Edman…7-6 Dodgers…

11:15 PM ET–Weaver strikes out Freeman…7-6 Dodgers heading into bottom of the eighth inning…

11:19 PM ET–Soto grounds out…

11:22 PM ET–Judge doubles…

11:24 PM ET–Chisholm Jr. walks…

11:26 PM ET–Stanton flies out to Betts…

11:28 PM ET–Treinen strikes out Rizzo…7-6 Dodgers after eight innings…

11:32 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez base hit…

11:33 PM ET–Muncy flies out…

11;37 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez walks and advances Teoscar Hernandez to second…

11:43 PM ET–Mark Leiter Jr. strikes out Edman…

11:44 PM ET–Smith grounds out to third base…7-6 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the ninth inning…

11:48 PM ET–Walker Buehler pitching and Chris Taylor in the outfield…Volpe grounds out to Muncy…

11:51 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Wells…

11:51 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Verdugo…7-6 Dodgers…Dodgers win 2024 World Series…largest comeback win (five runs) in World Series history…

 

 

 

 

 

 

