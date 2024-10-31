Live Updates Game 5 World Series

Here are the live updates for the fifth game of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.
8:10 PM ET–Ohtani flies out to Judge…
8:11 PM ET–Mookie Betts grounds out…
8:13 PM ET–Freeman flies out to left field…
8:17 PM ET–Torres grounds out to second base…
8:18 PM ET–Juan Soto walks…
8:19 PM ET–Aaron Judge two-run home run scores Soto….2-0 Yankees…
8:21 PM ET–Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits a solo home run…3-0 Yankees…
8:25 PM ET–Stanton flies out to Enrique Hernandez…Hernandez falls, regroups and makes a diving catch…
8:25 PM ET–Dodgers starting pitcher John Flaherty strikes out Anthony Rizzo…3-0 Yankees after one inning…
8:30 PM ET–Gerrit Cole strikes out Teoscar Hernandez…
8:32 PM ET–Cole strikes out Max Muncy…
8:33 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez flies out to Soto in right field…3-0 Yankees heading into the bottom of the second…
8:36 PM ET–Anthony Volpe leadoff double…
8:37 PM ET–Austin Wells grounds out and advances Volpe to third base…
8:39 PM ET–Verdugo RBI single scores Volpe…4-0 Yankees…pitching change…
8:43 PM ET–Anthony Banda strikes out Gleyber Torres…
8:44 PM ET–Verdugo steals second…
8:46 PM ET–Juan Soto walks…
8:49 PM ET–Aaron Judge walks…bases loaded
8:51 PM ET–Jazz Chisholm Jr. grounds out…4-0 Yankees after two innings…
8:55 PM ET–Gerrit Cole strikes out Tommy Edman…
8:56 PM ET–Will Smith pops up to first base…
8:59 PM ET–Gavin Lux walks…
9 PM ET–Ohtani flies out to left field…4-0 Yankees heading into the bottom of the third inning…
9:04 PM ET–Ryan Brasier into pitch for the Yankees…home run for Giancarlo Stanton…5-0 Yankees…
9:05 PM ET–Anthony Rizzo flies out to outfield…
9:07 PM ET–Anthony Volpe flies out to right field…
9:08 PM ET–Brasier strikes out Austin Wells…5-0 Yankees after three innings….
9:13 PM ET–Betts walks…
9:14 PM ET–Freeman flies out to Judge…
9:15 PM ET–Hernandez grounds out to infield and advances Betts to second…
9:17 PM ET–Muncy flies out to centerfield….5-0 Yankees heading into the bottom of the fourth inning…
9:22 PM ET–Michael Kopech into pitch for the Dodgers…Alex Verdugo walked…
9:22 PM ET–Gleyber Torres pops up to third base…
9:23 PM ET–Soto base hit…
9:24 PM ET–Judge flies out to left field…
9:28 PM ET–Kopech strikes out to Chisholm Jr…5-0 Yankees after fourth inning…
9:32 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez base hit…
9:34 PM ET–Judge drops fly ball…Edman reaches base and advances Hernandez to second…
9:37 PM ET–Will Smith reaches base on a fielder’s choice…advances Edman to second and Hernandez to third…throw to third base and Hernandez was safe…Volpe given an error…
9:39 PM ET–Cole strikes out Lux…
9:41 PM ET–Cole strikes out Ohtani….
9:42 PM ET–Betts RBI single…Cole fails to go to first base on a ground ball to Rizzo…mental error for Cole…5-1 Yankees…
9:45 PM ET–two run RBI single by Freeman scores Edman and Smith…5-3 Yankees…
9:47 PM ET–two run RBI double scores Freeman and Betts…5-5….
9:52 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez hits into fielder’s choice…Muncy out at second base…5-5 after four and a half innings….
9:56 PM ET–Alex Vesia into pitch for the Dodgers…
9:56 PM ET–Stanton grounds to second…
9:58 PM ET–Rizzo flies out to center field…
10 PM ET–Volpe singles…
10:01 PM ET–Wells hit by a pitch and advances Volpe to second…
10:04 PM ET–Verdugo walks the bases loaded…Volpe to third and Wells to second….
10:06 PM ET–Torres flies out to right field….5-5 heading after five innings…
10:10 PM ET–Tommy Edman flies out to left field…
10:12 PM ET–Cole strikes out Will Smith…
10:13 PM ET–Lux flies out to Soto…
10:17 PM ET–Brusdar Graterol into pitch for the Dodgers…
10:18 PM ET–Soto walks…
10:21 PM ET–Judge walked…
10:24 PM ET–Chisholm hits into fielder’s choice…Judge out at second base, and Soto reaches third base…
10:25 PM ET–Stanton sacrifice fly scores Soto…6-5 Yankees…
10:28 PM ET–Rizzo walks and advances Chisholm to second…Dodgers make pitching change…Blake Treinen replaces Graterol…
10:32 PM ET–Volpe grounds out to second…6-5 Yankees after six innings…
10:36 PM ET–Ohtani grounds out to shortstop…
10:36 PM ET–Betts grounds out to Cole…
10:38 PM ET–Freeman walks…
10:42 PM ET–Clay Holmes walks Teoscar Hernandez…
10:45 PM ET–Holmes strikes out Muncy…6-5 Yankees heading into the bottom of the seventh…
10:52 PM ET–Treinen strikes out Wells…
10:54 PM ET–Treinen strikes out Verdugo….
10:56 PM ET–Torres grounds out…6-5 Yankees after seven innings…
10:59 PM ET–Tommy Kahnle into pitch for the Yankees…
11 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez base hit…
11 PM ET–Soft infield base hit by Edman advances Hernandez to second base…
11:04 PM ET–Smith walks…bases loaded nobody out…
11:04 PM ET–Luke Weaver into pitch for New York….
11:09 PM ET–RBI sacrifice fly by Lux scores Enrique Hernandez…6-6
11:09 PM ET–Ohtani reaches first base on catcher’s interference….bases loaded….Edman at third and Smith at second….
11:13 PM ET–Betts sacrifice fly scores Edman…7-6 Dodgers…
11:15 PM ET–Weaver strikes out Freeman…7-6 Dodgers heading into bottom of the eighth inning…
11:19 PM ET–Soto grounds out…
11:22 PM ET–Judge doubles…
11:24 PM ET–Chisholm Jr. walks…
11:26 PM ET–Stanton flies out to Betts…
11:28 PM ET–Treinen strikes out Rizzo…7-6 Dodgers after eight innings…
11:32 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez base hit…
11:33 PM ET–Muncy flies out…
11;37 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez walks and advances Teoscar Hernandez to second…
11:43 PM ET–Mark Leiter Jr. strikes out Edman…
11:44 PM ET–Smith grounds out to third base…7-6 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the ninth inning…
11:48 PM ET–Walker Buehler pitching and Chris Taylor in the outfield…Volpe grounds out to Muncy…
11:51 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Wells…
11:51 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Verdugo…7-6 Dodgers…Dodgers win 2024 World Series…largest comeback win (five runs) in World Series history…