Live Updates Game 5 World Series

Here are the live updates for the fifth game of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

8:10 PM ET–Ohtani flies out to Judge…

8:11 PM ET–Mookie Betts grounds out…

8:13 PM ET–Freeman flies out to left field…

8:17 PM ET–Torres grounds out to second base…

8:18 PM ET–Juan Soto walks…

8:19 PM ET–Aaron Judge two-run home run scores Soto….2-0 Yankees…

8:21 PM ET–Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits a solo home run…3-0 Yankees…

8:25 PM ET–Stanton flies out to Enrique Hernandez…Hernandez falls, regroups and makes a diving catch…

8:25 PM ET–Dodgers starting pitcher John Flaherty strikes out Anthony Rizzo…3-0 Yankees after one inning…

8:30 PM ET–Gerrit Cole strikes out Teoscar Hernandez…

8:32 PM ET–Cole strikes out Max Muncy…

8:33 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez flies out to Soto in right field…3-0 Yankees heading into the bottom of the second…

8:36 PM ET–Anthony Volpe leadoff double…

8:37 PM ET–Austin Wells grounds out and advances Volpe to third base…

8:39 PM ET–Verdugo RBI single scores Volpe…4-0 Yankees…pitching change…

8:43 PM ET–Anthony Banda strikes out Gleyber Torres…

8:44 PM ET–Verdugo steals second…

8:46 PM ET–Juan Soto walks…

8:49 PM ET–Aaron Judge walks…bases loaded

8:51 PM ET–Jazz Chisholm Jr. grounds out…4-0 Yankees after two innings…

8:55 PM ET–Gerrit Cole strikes out Tommy Edman…

8:56 PM ET–Will Smith pops up to first base…

8:59 PM ET–Gavin Lux walks…

9 PM ET–Ohtani flies out to left field…4-0 Yankees heading into the bottom of the third inning…

9:04 PM ET–Ryan Brasier into pitch for the Yankees…home run for Giancarlo Stanton…5-0 Yankees…

9:05 PM ET–Anthony Rizzo flies out to outfield…

9:07 PM ET–Anthony Volpe flies out to right field…

9:08 PM ET–Brasier strikes out Austin Wells…5-0 Yankees after three innings….

9:13 PM ET–Betts walks…

9:14 PM ET–Freeman flies out to Judge…

9:15 PM ET–Hernandez grounds out to infield and advances Betts to second…

9:17 PM ET–Muncy flies out to centerfield….5-0 Yankees heading into the bottom of the fourth inning…

9:22 PM ET–Michael Kopech into pitch for the Dodgers…Alex Verdugo walked…

9:22 PM ET–Gleyber Torres pops up to third base…

9:23 PM ET–Soto base hit…

9:24 PM ET–Judge flies out to left field…

9:28 PM ET–Kopech strikes out to Chisholm Jr…5-0 Yankees after fourth inning…

9:32 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez base hit…

9:34 PM ET–Judge drops fly ball…Edman reaches base and advances Hernandez to second…

9:37 PM ET–Will Smith reaches base on a fielder’s choice…advances Edman to second and Hernandez to third…throw to third base and Hernandez was safe…Volpe given an error…

9:39 PM ET–Cole strikes out Lux…

9:41 PM ET–Cole strikes out Ohtani….

9:42 PM ET–Betts RBI single…Cole fails to go to first base on a ground ball to Rizzo…mental error for Cole…5-1 Yankees…

9:45 PM ET–two run RBI single by Freeman scores Edman and Smith…5-3 Yankees…

9:47 PM ET–two run RBI double scores Freeman and Betts…5-5….

9:52 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez hits into fielder’s choice…Muncy out at second base…5-5 after four and a half innings….

9:56 PM ET–Alex Vesia into pitch for the Dodgers…

9:56 PM ET–Stanton grounds to second…

9:58 PM ET–Rizzo flies out to center field…

10 PM ET–Volpe singles…

10:01 PM ET–Wells hit by a pitch and advances Volpe to second…

10:04 PM ET–Verdugo walks the bases loaded…Volpe to third and Wells to second….

10:06 PM ET–Torres flies out to right field….5-5 heading after five innings…

10:10 PM ET–Tommy Edman flies out to left field…

10:12 PM ET–Cole strikes out Will Smith…

10:13 PM ET–Lux flies out to Soto…

10:17 PM ET–Brusdar Graterol into pitch for the Dodgers…

10:18 PM ET–Soto walks…

10:21 PM ET–Judge walked…

10:24 PM ET–Chisholm hits into fielder’s choice…Judge out at second base, and Soto reaches third base…

10:25 PM ET–Stanton sacrifice fly scores Soto…6-5 Yankees…

10:28 PM ET–Rizzo walks and advances Chisholm to second…Dodgers make pitching change…Blake Treinen replaces Graterol…

10:32 PM ET–Volpe grounds out to second…6-5 Yankees after six innings…

10:36 PM ET–Ohtani grounds out to shortstop…

10:36 PM ET–Betts grounds out to Cole…

10:38 PM ET–Freeman walks…

10:42 PM ET–Clay Holmes walks Teoscar Hernandez…

10:45 PM ET–Holmes strikes out Muncy…6-5 Yankees heading into the bottom of the seventh…

10:52 PM ET–Treinen strikes out Wells…

10:54 PM ET–Treinen strikes out Verdugo….

10:56 PM ET–Torres grounds out…6-5 Yankees after seven innings…

10:59 PM ET–Tommy Kahnle into pitch for the Yankees…

11 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez base hit…

11 PM ET–Soft infield base hit by Edman advances Hernandez to second base…

11:04 PM ET–Smith walks…bases loaded nobody out…

11:04 PM ET–Luke Weaver into pitch for New York….

11:09 PM ET–RBI sacrifice fly by Lux scores Enrique Hernandez…6-6

11:09 PM ET–Ohtani reaches first base on catcher’s interference….bases loaded….Edman at third and Smith at second….

11:13 PM ET–Betts sacrifice fly scores Edman…7-6 Dodgers…

11:15 PM ET–Weaver strikes out Freeman…7-6 Dodgers heading into bottom of the eighth inning…

11:19 PM ET–Soto grounds out…

11:22 PM ET–Judge doubles…

11:24 PM ET–Chisholm Jr. walks…

11:26 PM ET–Stanton flies out to Betts…

11:28 PM ET–Treinen strikes out Rizzo…7-6 Dodgers after eight innings…

11:32 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez base hit…

11:33 PM ET–Muncy flies out…

11;37 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez walks and advances Teoscar Hernandez to second…

11:43 PM ET–Mark Leiter Jr. strikes out Edman…

11:44 PM ET–Smith grounds out to third base…7-6 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the ninth inning…

11:48 PM ET–Walker Buehler pitching and Chris Taylor in the outfield…Volpe grounds out to Muncy…

11:51 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Wells…

11:51 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Verdugo…7-6 Dodgers…Dodgers win 2024 World Series…largest comeback win (five runs) in World Series history…