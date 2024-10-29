Live Updates Game Three World Series

Here are the live updates of game three of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers from Yankee Stadium in New York, New York. The Dodgers lead the best out of seven series two games to none.

8:19 PM ET–Clarke Schmidt walks Shohei Ohtani…

8:22 PM ET–Mookie Betts flies out to left field…

8:24 PM ET–Freddie Freeman home run…2-0 Dodgers…

8:26 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shortstop…2-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the first inning…

8:32 PM ET–Walker Buehler walks Gleyber Torres…

8:33 PM ET–Juan Soto flies out to left field….

8:36 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Aaron Judge…

8:38 PM ET–Stanton grounds out to shortstop…2-0 Dodgers after one inning…

8:41 PM ET–Will Smith flies out to right field…

8:43 PM ET–Schmidt strikes out Gavin Lux…

8:44 PM ET–Schmidt strikes out Enrique Hernandez…2-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the second inning…

8:49 PM ET–Jazz Chisholm Jr. flies out to shallow center field…

8:50 PM ET–Walker Buehler strikes out Anthony Volpe…

8:52 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Anthony Rizzo–2-0 Dodgers after two innings…

8:56 PM ET–Tommy Edman walks…

8:59 PM ET–Ohtani grounds out to second base and advances Edman to second base…

9:03 PM ET–Walks continue to have a postseason impact…Betts RBI single scores Edman…3-0 Dodgers…

9:06 PM ET–Freeman walks and advances Betts to second…

9:08 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez pops up to shortstop…

9:12 PM ET–Schmidt walks Max Muncy…Yankees make pitching change…

9:17 PM ET–New Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. forces Will Smith to ground out to him…3-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the third…

9:20 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Jose Trevino…

9:23 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Verdugo…

9:24 PM ET–Buehler walks Torres…

9:25 PM ET–Soto grounds out to Freeman…3-0 Dodgers after three innings…

9:29 PM ET–Leiter walks Lux…

9:31 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez base hit advances Lux to third base…

9:33 PM ET–Tommy Edman hits into fielder’s choice…throw comes home….initial call out…Dodgers challenge…Dodgers lose challenge…Lux out…Edman at first and Enrique Hernandez at second base…

9:38 PM ET–Nestor Cortes into pitch for the Yankees…

9:40 PM ET–Cortes strikes out Ohtani…

9:41 PM ET–Betts flies out to left field..3-0 Dodgers heading into bottom of the fourth inning…

9:44 PM ET–Aaron Judge flies out…

9:45 PM ET–Stanton doubles…

9:46 PM ET–Chisholm flies out to Betts…

9:48 PM ET–Volpe base hit…Hernandez throws strike to home and Smith tags out Stanton…3-0 Dodgers after four innings…

9:52 PM ET–Freeman reaches base on an error by Chisholm Jr.

9:53 PM ET–Hernandez flies out to center field…

9:53 PM ET–Muncy hits into a double play…3-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the fifth inning…

9:56 PM ET–Buehler flies out to Betts…

9:59 PM ET–Trevino grounds out to Muncy…

10 PM ET–Verdugo flies out to Betts…3-0 Dodgers after five innings…

10:03 PM ET–Jake Cousins into pitch for the Yankees….

10:04 PM ET–Will Smith lines out to Volpe at shortstop…

10:06 PM ET–Gavin Lux hit by a pitch..

10:07 PM ET–Lux reaches second base on a wild pitch…

10:07 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez RBI single scores Lux…4-0 Dodgers…

10:10 PM ET–Cousins strikes out Edman and Yankees get Hernandez out at second base on a stolen base attempt….4-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the sixth inning…

10:14 PM ET–Brusdar Graterol into pitch for the Dodgers…

10:15 PM ET–Torres grounds out to second base…

10:16 PM ET–Soto walks…

10:18 PM ET–Judge hits into fielder’s choice…Soto out at second base…

10:20 PM ET–Stanton base hit and advances Judge to second….Dodgers make pitching change…

10:24 PM ET–Alex Vesia into pitch for the Dodgers…Chisholm hits ground out to second on a fielder’s choice…Stanton out at second base…4-0 Dodgers after six innings…

10:29 PM ET–Tim Hill into pitch for Yankees…Ohtani pops up to Chisholm…

10:30 PM ET–Betts walks…

10:32 PM ET–Freeman hits a foul ball off his sore foot…

10:33 PM ET–Freeman hits into a fielder’s choice…Betts out at second…

10:36 PM ET–Clay Holmes into pitch for the Yankees…Teoscar Hernandez base hit advances Freeman to third…

10:38 PM ET–Holmes strikes out Muncy…4-0 Dodgers heading into bottom of the seventh inning….

10:43 PM ET–Daniel Hudson into pitch for the Dodgers…

10:46 PM ET–Hudson strikes out Volpe…

10:49 PM ET–Rizzo base hit…

10:52 PM ET–Hudson strikes out catcher Austin Wells, who came into pinch hit…

10:55 PM ET–Anthony Banda into pitch for the Dodgers…

10:56 PM ET–Banda throws a four pitch walk to Verdugo…

10:59 PM ET–Banda strikes out Torres…4-0 Dodgers after seven innings…

11:04 PM ET–Smith lines out to second base…Yankees make pitching change…

11:07 PM ET–Tommy Kahnle into pitch for the Dodgers…

11:08 PM ET–Kahnle strikes out Lux…

11:09 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez pops up to Torres…

11:12 PM ET–Ryan Brasier into pitch for the Dodgers…

11:13 PM ET–Chris Taylor into left field…

11:14 PM ET–Soto flies out to right field…

11:16 PM ET–Judge walks…

11:18 PM ET–Brasier strikes out Stanton looking…

11:20 PM ET–Brasier strikes out Chisholm…4-0 Dodgers after eight innings…

11:24 PM ET–Edman grounds out to third base…Yankees make pitching change…

11:28 PM ET–Luke Weaver new pitcher for the Yankees…Ohtani hit by a pitch…hit on the foot…

11:31 PM ET–Mookie Betts hits into a double play….4-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the ninth…

11:34 PM ET–Michael Kopech into pitch for the Dodgers…

11:35 PM ET–Kopech strikes out Volpe…11th time a Yankee struck out…

11:36 PM ET–Rizzo strikes out…

11:38 PM ET–Rizzo reaches second on a wild pitch…

11:39 PM ET–Wells pops up to Freeman in foul territory…

11:41 PM ET–Alex Verdugo two-run home run scores Rizzo…4-2 Dodgers

11:43 PM ET–Torres grounds out to Edman…4-2 Dodgers final…Los Angeles leads World Series 3-0…