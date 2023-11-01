Live updates of Game 4 of the World Series

Here are the live updates of game four of the 2023 World Series….One of the biggest headlines is the fact that Rangers star outfielder Adolis Garcia is not playing because of an oblique injury.

8:07 PM ET–Marcus Semien grounds out to shortstop…

8:08 PM ET–Corey Seager flies out to left field…

8:11 PM ET–Mitch Garver walks…

8:12 PM ET–Evan Carter flies out to outfield…0-0 heading into bottom of the first…

8:15 PM ET–Ketel Marte lead off single…

8:17 PM ET–Andrew Heaney strikes out Corbin Carroll…

8:20 PM ET–Heaney strikes out Gabriel Moreno…

8:22 PM ET–Marte caught stealing second base…0-0 after one inning…

8:25 PM ET–Josh Jung doubles…

8:28 PM ET–Joe Mantiply strikes out Nathaniel Lowe on three straight breaking balls…

8:32 PM ET–Miguel Castro into pitch for Texas…

8:33 PM ET–Jonah Heim grounds out to second base and advances Josh Jung to third base…

8:35 PM ET–Wild pitch by Castro scores Josh Jung…1-0 Texas…

8:36 PM ET–Leody Tavares walks…

8:36 PM ET–Travis Jankowski base hit and advances Taveras to second…

8:38 PM ET–Marcus Semien RBI triple scores Jankowski and Taveras….3-0 Texas…

8:42 PM ET–Kyle Nelson into pitch for Arizona…

8:43 PM ET–Corey Seager two-run home run…5-0 Texas…

8:43 PM ET–Garver grounds out to third…5-0 Rangers after two

8:47 PM ET–Walker grounds out to shortstop…

8:49 PM ET–Pham flies out to centerfield…

8:53 PM ET–Thomas flies out to left field…5-0 Rangers….

8:57 PM ET–Carter grounds out to first base…

8:57 PM ET–Jung base hit…

9 PM ET–Lowe base hit and advances Jung to second…

9:03 PM ET–Luis Frias pitching….

9:03 PM ET–Heim hits to Walker and Walker boots it, committing an error…bases loaded…

9:06 PM ET–Frias strikes out Taveras…

9:07 PM ET–Travis Jankowski two run RBI double scores Lowe and Jung…7-0 Rangers

9:09 PM ET–three-run home run for Semien scores Jankowski and Heim…10-0 Rangers…

9:10 PM ET–Seager strikes out…10-0 Rangers…

9:15 PM ET–Emmanuel Rivera flies out to left field…

9:16 PM ET–Perdomo grounds out to shortstop…

9:17 PM ET–Ketel Marte double…

9:18 PM ET–Carroll grounds out to second base…10-0 Rangers after three innings…

9:23 PM ET–Nelson strikes out Garver…

9:24 PM ET–Carter grounds out to first base…

9:28 PM ET–Jung flies out to center…10-0 Rangers heading into the bottom of the fourth…

9:29 PM ET–Moreno walks…

9:30 PM ET–Walker doubles and advances Moreno to third…

9:33 PM ET–Heaney strikes out Pham looking….

9:35 PM ET–Gurriel Jr. sacrifice fly scores Moreno…10-1 Texas…

9:36 PM ET–Thomas grounds out to second base…10-1 Rangers after four innings…

9:42 PM ET–Lowe flies out to centerfield…

9:43 PM ET–Heim strikes out…

9:44 PM ET–Taveras pops up to second base…10-1 Rangers after four and a half innings…

9:47 PM ET–Rivera grounds out to third base…

9:49 PM ET–Perdomo walks…

9:50 PM ET–Marte grounds out to first base and advances Perdomo to second base…

9:51 PM ET–Carroll grounds out to Heaney…10-1 Rangers after five innings…

9:58 PM ET–Jankowski grounds out to second base…

9:59 PM ET–Semien pops up to Moreno…

10 PM ET–Seager strikes out…10-1 Rangers after five and a half innings…

10:04 PM ET–Dane Dunning pitching for Texas…

10:05 PM ET–Moreno grounds out to third base…

10:07 PM ET–Walker single…

10:07 PM ET–Pham infield single advances Walker to second base…

10:09 PM ET–Gurriel Jr. hits into a double play…10-1 Rangers after six innings…

10:13 PM ET–Garver strikes out…

10:14 PM ET–Carter grounds out to pitcher…

10:15 PM ET–Jung base hit…

10:16 PM ET–Lowe flies out to left field…10-1 Rangers after six and a half innings…

10:19 PM ET–Cody Bradford into pitch for Texas…

10:22 PM ET–Bradford strikes out Alek Thomas…

10:23 PM ET–Rivera flies out to right field…

10:24 PM ET–Perdomo flies out to Semien in foul territory…Semien jumped over a sliding Jankowski in the outfield to make the catch…10-1 Rangers after seven innings…

10:28 PM ET–Jonah Heim home run…11-1 Rangers

10:30 PM ET–Taveras grounds out to second base…

10:32 PM ET–Jankowski grounds out to Nelson…

10:34 PM ET–Semien strikes out looking…11-1 Rangers after seven and a half innings…

10;37 PM ET–Brock Burke into pitch for Texas…

10:39 PM ET–Marte flies out to center field…

10:39 PM ET–Carroll base hit…

10:41 PM ET–Moreno base hit and advances Carroll to second base…

10:43 PM ET–Christian Walker base hit single, advances Carroll to third and Moreno to second…bases loaded…

10:47 PM ET–Chris Stratton into pitch for Texas…

10:50 PM ET–Pham flies out to right field scores Carroll…11-2 Rangers…

10:51 PM ET–Lourdes Gurriel Jr. three run home run scores Walker and Carroll…11-5 Rangers…

10:54 PM ET–Thomas grounds out to shortstop…11-5 Rangers after eight innings…

10:56 PM ET–Seager double…

10:59 PM ET–Nelson strikes out Garver…