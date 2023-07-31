LSU Recruiting is on a Roll

LSU’s recruiting class continues to gain strength as they have secured commitments from two promising offensive linemen for their 2024 class. The Tigers made a significant move by extending an offer to Joseph Cryer, a talented in-state prospect who had previously been committed to Ole Miss. Cryer, a three-star recruit ranked just inside the top 1,000 by 247Sports, had a change of heart and decided to de-commit from the Rebels on Sunday night.

First off I would like to thank god for putting me in this position!! I also want to thank my family for helping me out through this process!!! With that being said I’m a 100 % committed to Louisiana State University!! #GeauxTigers 🐯#YeahChief pic.twitter.com/f9w8D05esq — Joseph “𝐵𝐼𝐺 𝐻𝑂𝑆𝑆 ” Cryer (@JoBighossCryer) July 31, 2023

Tigers Wasted No Time Recruiting Cryer

Seizing the opportunity, LSU acted swiftly, and on the very next day, Cryer made his intentions clear by pledging to the Tigers. This commitment marks a significant win for LSU, not only in terms of securing a talented prospect but also for poaching him away from a division rival. By convincing Cryer to stay in his home state of Louisiana, LSU’s coaching staff, particularly offensive line coach Brad Davis, showcased their prowess in recruiting and player evaluation.

Joseph Cryer’s decision to join LSU adds another promising piece to their 2024 class, which is now bolstered by the presence of two talented offensive linemen. On the previous day, the Tigers also received a commitment from Ory Williams, a three-star prospect hailing from Texas. With these two commitments, LSU is steadily building a strong foundation for their future offensive line.

2024 LSU Football Class is looking good with 21 Commits. List of players I think LSU is trying to finish with. -RB Caden Durham

-WR Jelani Watkins

-OL Joseph Cryer

-OL Blake Ivy

-DL Gabriel Reliford

-DL Dominick McKinley

-CB Wardell Mack

-LB Devin Smith

-EDGE Colin Simmons — Southernheat21 (@Southernheat21) July 31, 2023

As LSU continues to assemble their 2024 recruiting class, landing players like Cryer and Williams underscores their commitment to securing top talent and building a competitive team. These commitments serve as a testament to the coaching staff’s efforts and their ability to attract and retain skilled players from across the region. With their recent recruiting successes, LSU is positioning itself for future success on the football field.