LSU Football Recruiting: Tigers Add Ole Miss Decommit Jospeh Cryer

Author image
Colin Lynch





LSU Recruiting is on a Roll

LSU’s recruiting class continues to gain strength as they have secured commitments from two promising offensive linemen for their 2024 class. The Tigers made a significant move by extending an offer to Joseph Cryer, a talented in-state prospect who had previously been committed to Ole Miss. Cryer, a three-star recruit ranked just inside the top 1,000 by 247Sports, had a change of heart and decided to de-commit from the Rebels on Sunday night.

Tigers Wasted No Time Recruiting Cryer

Seizing the opportunity, LSU acted swiftly, and on the very next day, Cryer made his intentions clear by pledging to the Tigers. This commitment marks a significant win for LSU, not only in terms of securing a talented prospect but also for poaching him away from a division rival. By convincing Cryer to stay in his home state of Louisiana, LSU’s coaching staff, particularly offensive line coach Brad Davis, showcased their prowess in recruiting and player evaluation.

Joseph Cryer’s decision to join LSU adds another promising piece to their 2024 class, which is now bolstered by the presence of two talented offensive linemen. On the previous day, the Tigers also received a commitment from Ory Williams, a three-star prospect hailing from Texas. With these two commitments, LSU is steadily building a strong foundation for their future offensive line.

As LSU continues to assemble their 2024 recruiting class, landing players like Cryer and Williams underscores their commitment to securing top talent and building a competitive team. These commitments serve as a testament to the coaching staff’s efforts and their ability to attract and retain skilled players from across the region. With their recent recruiting successes, LSU is positioning itself for future success on the football field.

