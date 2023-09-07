28-year-old Madison Keys is playing her best tennis in years.

After 5 years, Madison Keys is back in the US Open semifinals! pic.twitter.com/tNLm3PNuVO — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2023

With her mentor and former coach Lindsay Davenport in the box cheering her on, Keys defeated the 2023 Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets in the 2023 US Open quarterfinal match.

It’s all semifinal smiles from Madison Keys! pic.twitter.com/QL6bJbdP8l — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2023



Keys came out with her serve and all shots firing particularly her potent forehand.

She stole the first set by the score of 6-1.

Her level dropped a bit and some errors crept into her game in the second set, but she held on, fighting off 9 break points.

Too clutch from Keys 🙌@Madison_Keys saves 9️⃣ break points to eliminate Vondrousova and advance to her 3rd #USOpen semifinal! pic.twitter.com/GJzSXRzPOy — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 7, 2023



Keys is headed to the semifinals in a clash with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka and Keys are some of the hardest-hitting players on the WTA tour so it will be a match featuring power.

She will have to play as error-free as she did on Wednesday and try to jump out to a lead against Sabalenka to give herself a chance.

Sloane Stephens Sends Her Support

Keys lost the 2017 US Open final to her good friend Sloane Stephens.

Stephens took to social media to wish Keys luck and put a note in her locker.

If Keys is a superstitious person, Stephens may need to repeat this process for the semifinals.

Little goodluck love note for my girlie @Madison_Keys pic.twitter.com/k1KlMUe4dD — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 6, 2023

Keys has been so close to the elusive Grand Slam; many fans would be thrilled for her to win this title on Sunday.

But she has plenty of work to do before that happens.

Good Luck in the semifinals Madison Keys!

