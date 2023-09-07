Tennis News and Rumors

Madison Keys Advances To US Open Semifinals With Straight Set Win Over Marketa Vondrousova

Wendi Oliveros
Madison Keys

28-year-old Madison Keys is playing her best tennis in years.

With her mentor and former coach Lindsay Davenport in the box cheering her on, Keys defeated the 2023 Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets in the 2023 US Open quarterfinal match.


Keys came out with her serve and all shots firing particularly her potent forehand.

She stole the first set by the score of 6-1.

Her level dropped a bit and some errors crept into her game in the second set, but she held on, fighting off 9 break points.


Keys is headed to the semifinals in a clash with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka and Keys are some of the hardest-hitting players on the WTA tour so it will be a match featuring power.

She will have to play as error-free as she did on Wednesday and try to jump out to a lead against Sabalenka to give herself a chance.

Sloane Stephens Sends Her Support

Keys lost the 2017 US Open final to her good friend Sloane Stephens.

Stephens took to social media to wish Keys luck and put a note in her locker.

If Keys is a superstitious person, Stephens may need to repeat this process for the semifinals.

Keys has been so close to the elusive Grand Slam; many fans would be thrilled for her to win this title on Sunday.

But she has plenty of work to do before that happens.

Good Luck in the semifinals Madison Keys!

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
