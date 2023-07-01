American tennis player Madison Keys won the Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

She defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets with the second set decided in a marathon tiebreaker.

This Wimbledon warmup tournament has a special place in her heart because it is where she won her first career WTA title in 2014.

The 28-year-old Keys was once considered one of the best players to never win a Grand Slam.

She was the runner-up to Sloane Stephens at the 2017 U.S. Open and has advanced to at least the quarterfinals of every Grand Slam.

all fight in the final 👊@Madison_Keys takes home the title in Eastbourne after defeating Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6(13).#RothesayInternational pic.twitter.com/yiFsL64XSO — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 1, 2023

Can Keys Make A Serious Wimbledon Run?

Madison Keys wins WTA 500 Eastbourne in a gale-force tiebreak, 6-2, 7-6(13!) over Daria Kasatkina in the final. A third title for Keys on grass, out of seven total WTA titles in her career. Keys hasn’t translated that grass acumen at Wimbledon much yet, but she’s sure in-form. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 1, 2023

Winning the Wimbledon warmup tournament is a great confidence booster for the veteran Keys.

Keys defeated two players higher in the WTA rankings and younger than she is, Coco Gauff (19 years old and No. 7) and Daria Kasatkina (26 years old and No. 11).

Keys enters Wimbledon as the 25th seed and is in the loaded bottom half of the draw with the reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

The challenge is massive.

We can never count Keys out especially if she can navigate through the first week and make it to the second week.

Wimbledon begins on July 3, and Keys opens her Wimbledon campaign on July 4 against 21-year-old Sonya Kartel from Great Britain who is ranked 264th in the world.

First-round matches at Grand Slams are very tricky, and Keys will not have the fan support so she has her work cut out for her just days after grabbing the Eastbourne Title.

