March Madness 2024: Coaches Reveal Favorite Bands And Musical Artists

Dan Girolamo
March Madness logos

With the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament underway, all 68 head coaches in the bracket revealed their favorite bands and musical artists in honor of March Madness.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports compiled a list of the favorite band or musical artists from every head coach in the men’s tournament.

UConn’s Dan Hurley kicks off the list with Pearl Jam. James Madison’s Mark Byington also selected Pearl Jam and named Black, Alive, and Rearviewmirror his three favorite songs.

BYU’s Mark Pope is going to gain some fans after picking Taylor Swift as his favorite artist. Pope named his favorite Swift songs: Cornelia Street, New Year’s Day, Karma, All Too Well (10 Minute Version), and Cruel Summer.

Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May had one of the more shocking answers when he named Rod Wave his favorite artist. May even has the playlist to back it up.

March Madness 2024: More Coaches Share Favorite Music

The most popular act on the list was Michael Jackson. The King of Pop received four votes for his solo work, while Michigan State’s Tom Izzo cited The Jackson Five to give the Thriller singer his fifth nod.

Three acts – The Eagles, Luke Combs, and Jay-Z – received three votes a piece from the coaches.

Nine acts received two votes: 2Pac, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Drake, Earth Wind & Fire, Jimmy Buffett, Pearl Jam, Prince, and Toby Mac.

College Basketball News and Rumors NCAA
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
