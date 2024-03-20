With the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament underway, all 68 head coaches in the bracket revealed their favorite bands and musical artists in honor of March Madness.

March Madness 2024: Coaches Reveal Favorite Bands And Musical Artists

You can't have a Big Dance without some epic music. So I'm bringing it back. I asked all 68 coaches in the men's NCAA Tournament to name their favorite band/musical artists. The answers are incredible. Here are their picks, + the stories behind them🎸🎤⤵️ https://t.co/RPRMzmLvMs pic.twitter.com/qbUxDK4wnH — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 19, 2024

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports compiled a list of the favorite band or musical artists from every head coach in the men’s tournament.

UConn’s Dan Hurley kicks off the list with Pearl Jam. James Madison’s Mark Byington also selected Pearl Jam and named Black, Alive, and Rearviewmirror his three favorite songs.

BYU’s Mark Pope is going to gain some fans after picking Taylor Swift as his favorite artist. Pope named his favorite Swift songs: Cornelia Street, New Year’s Day, Karma, All Too Well (10 Minute Version), and Cruel Summer.

Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May had one of the more shocking answers when he named Rod Wave his favorite artist. May even has the playlist to back it up.

March Madness 2024: More Coaches Share Favorite Music

Going on @dpshow in 30 minutes. Dusty May has sent this text for all those who have doubted his love of Rod Wave. He also tells CBS Sports: “I support Hubert.” https://t.co/uVMsn82bin pic.twitter.com/akzi0O2p7r — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 20, 2024

The most popular act on the list was Michael Jackson. The King of Pop received four votes for his solo work, while Michigan State’s Tom Izzo cited The Jackson Five to give the Thriller singer his fifth nod.

Three acts – The Eagles, Luke Combs, and Jay-Z – received three votes a piece from the coaches.

Nine acts received two votes: 2Pac, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Drake, Earth Wind & Fire, Jimmy Buffett, Pearl Jam, Prince, and Toby Mac.