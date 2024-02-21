College Basketball News and Rumors

UConn’s Dan Hurley Threatens Fan After Creighton Loss

Dan Girolamo
After UConn’s 85-66 loss to Creighton, things got heated between Huskies head coach Dan Hurley and a Blue Jays fan.

While walking off the court, Hurley exchanged words with a Creighton fan before hitting the tunnel.

Hurley is caught on camera, saying “I will knock you out” to a fan as he angrily proceeds to the locker room. Another fan said, “Welcome to Omaha, Hurley” as the head coach trotted by.

Hurley stopped one final time before the tunnel to stare down another fan.

The raucous crowd inside CHI Health Center gave it to the No. 1 Huskies (24-3) coach all night, serenading the coach with “F-k Dan Hurley” chants.

Creighton Upsets No. 1 UConn

As for the game, the No. 15 Blue Jays (20-7) dominated the top-ranked Huskies. After back-and-forth action over the first 10 minutes, Creighton executed a 22-6 run to end the first half up 43-29.

The Blue Jays were unconscious from behind the arc, making 14 of 28 3-pointers. Steven Ashworth led Creighton with 20 points, followed by Ryan Kalkbrenner with 15.

UConn came into the game red-hot after a 28-point blowout victory over then-No. 4 Marquette. However, the Creighton loss snapped UConn’s 14-game winning streak and first loss in 2024. UConn moves to 0-4 all-time on the road against Creighton.

The Huskies have lost 19 straight games to ranked opponents, with their last win coming against No. 19 Memphis on March 13, 2014.

As two of the top teams in the Big East, UConn and Creighton could easily face each other in the conference tournament at Madison Square Garden in March.

UConn returns home to play Villanova on Saturday night, while Creighton heads to MSG on Sunday to face St. John’s.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
