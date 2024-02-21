After UConn’s 85-66 loss to Creighton, things got heated between Huskies head coach Dan Hurley and a Blue Jays fan.

UConn’s Dan Hurley Threatens Fan After Creighton Loss

WOW. We have received footage of UCONN Coach Dan Hurley telling a Creighton student “I will knock you out” I’ve always respected what Hurley has done on the court. But this is a bad too far☹️ pic.twitter.com/UAsvfPkuJV — CreighTakes (@CreighTakes) February 21, 2024

While walking off the court, Hurley exchanged words with a Creighton fan before hitting the tunnel.

Hurley is caught on camera, saying “I will knock you out” to a fan as he angrily proceeds to the locker room. Another fan said, “Welcome to Omaha, Hurley” as the head coach trotted by.

Hurley stopped one final time before the tunnel to stare down another fan.

The raucous crowd inside CHI Health Center gave it to the No. 1 Huskies (24-3) coach all night, serenading the coach with “F-k Dan Hurley” chants.

Creighton Upsets No. 1 UConn

As for the game, the No. 15 Blue Jays (20-7) dominated the top-ranked Huskies. After back-and-forth action over the first 10 minutes, Creighton executed a 22-6 run to end the first half up 43-29.

The Blue Jays were unconscious from behind the arc, making 14 of 28 3-pointers. Steven Ashworth led Creighton with 20 points, followed by Ryan Kalkbrenner with 15.

UConn came into the game red-hot after a 28-point blowout victory over then-No. 4 Marquette. However, the Creighton loss snapped UConn’s 14-game winning streak and first loss in 2024. UConn moves to 0-4 all-time on the road against Creighton.

The Huskies have lost 19 straight games to ranked opponents, with their last win coming against No. 19 Memphis on March 13, 2014.

As two of the top teams in the Big East, UConn and Creighton could easily face each other in the conference tournament at Madison Square Garden in March.

UConn returns home to play Villanova on Saturday night, while Creighton heads to MSG on Sunday to face St. John’s.