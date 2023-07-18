Marcin Tybura Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the heavyweight division between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Tybura is coming off back-to-back wins and has six wins in his last seven fights. He will be hoping his third main event fight will be a good one where he can secure a signature win against a top prospect in the heavyweight division. A win over Aspinall will put him right in the thick of things to fight the big names at the top of the division.

TOM ASPINALL FIGHT WEEK pic.twitter.com/NR1XwHkcX7 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 17, 2023

In his last fight, he defeated Blagoy Ivanov via unanimous decision. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $100,000, with a win bonus, and with a promotional bonus, he walked away with an estimated $225,000.

Marcin Tybura’s Net Worth

Marcin Tybura has been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $1.6 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Marcin Tybura has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and cut his cloth on the Poland regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2016 after getting signed as the M-1 Challenge Heavyweight Champion.

Marcin Tybura’s UFC Record

Marcin Tybura holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 24-7 which includes 8 wins by knockout and 7 wins by submission. He will look to improve her 11-6 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC London.

Marcin Tybura’s Next Fight

Marcin Tybura will fight former fellow heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC London. This fight will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Marcin Tybura (+350) making Marcin Tybura the heavy underdog.

Marcin Tybura’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Marcin fights out of Łódź, Poland but he is originally from Uniejów, Poland.

He is currently single and not dating anyone.

Age: 37

37 Born: Uniejów, Poland

Uniejów, Poland Height: 6’3″

6’3″ Weight: 253.5 pounds

253.5 pounds Reach: 78″

78″ Coach/Trainer: Andrzej Koscielski

UFC Betting Guides 2023