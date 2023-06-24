Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has announced that he will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez finished as the runner-up in last year’s event, losing to Juan Soto in the final. However, he made a strong impression by hitting 28 more home runs than any other participant and eliminating the two-time defending champion, Pete Alonso.

July 10th. See you in Seattle 🤟🏽⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MQOOkCtXGP — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) June 23, 2023

Rodriguez Could Make History at Home

At 22 years old, Rodriguez could become the youngest winner of the Home Run Derby if he performs well and replicates his impressive showing from 2022. The full lineup of participants has yet to be announced, but Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers has expressed interest in participating if he makes the All-Star team.

Rodriguez’s participation in this year’s Home Run Derby is significant as he will be playing in his hometown of Seattle. He gained recognition during last year’s event at Dodger Stadium when he hit an impressive 81 home runs as a rookie and finished as the runner-up. He was ousted by the Mets’ Pete Alonso who put on an absolute show and currently leads the NL in home runs. Alonso has not confirmed his defense of his title but many assume he will be there in Seattle this year to defend his crown.

Rodriguez has been seen as a rising star and was awarded the American League Rookie of the Year in 2022. His inclusion in the Derby was widely anticipated, especially since Seattle was awarded this year’s All-Star Game prior to Rodriguez’s Major League debut. He has showcased power, charisma, and flair, making him an ideal representative for the Mariners and the host city. The last time the Home Run Derby was held in Seattle was in 2001 when Bret Boone participated. A Rodriguez win would be history in more than one way as he’d be the youngest to do it and it’d be in his home park.

A Long History of Mariners in the Derby

Rodriguez will have his friend Franmy Peña as his pitcher once again, just as he did in the 2022 Derby. With his participation, Rodriguez joins a select group of Mariners players who have competed in the Home Run Derby, including Bret Boone, Jay Buhner, Alex Rodriguez, Edgar Martinez, Robinson Canó, and the iconic Ken Griffey Jr., who competed in the event seven times and won it three times.