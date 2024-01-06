Mariners make two Friday deals

The Seattle Mariners were busy on Friday as they made two separate deals with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants. First they traded infielder Jose Caballero of Panama, Panama to the Rays for outfielder Luke Raley, and then they traded former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray of Brentwood, Tennessee to the Giants for outfielder Mitch Haniger of Mountain View, California and pitcher Anthony DeSclafani of Freehold, New Jersey.

Jose Caballero

Caballero was a rookie for the Mariners in 2023. He can play second base, shortstop and third base. Caballero batted .221 with four home runs and 26 runs batted in. During 104 games, 231 at bats, and 280 plate appearances, he scored 37 runs and had 51 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 26 stolen bases, 28 walks, 74 total bases, and four sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .343, and a slugging percentage of .320. Caballero’s triple came in a 9-3 Mariners win over the Miami Marlins on June 13.

Luke Raley

Raley is joining his third Major League team. He played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, and the Rays in 2022 and 2023. After two seasons below the Mendoza line in 2021 and 2022, Raley batted .249 with 19 home runs and 49 runs batted in 2023. During 118 games, 357 at bats, and 406 plate appearances, he scored 56 runs and had 89 hits, 23 doubles, three triples, 14 stolen bases, 28 walks, 175 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .333, and a slugging percentage of .490. The sacrifice flies came in Rays wins. The first was in a 10-6 Rays win over the Washington Nationals on April 4, and the second was in an 11-2 Rays win over the Miami Marlins on August 29.

Robbie Ray

Ray is joining his fifth Major League team. He previously pitched for the Detroit Tigers in 2014, the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2015 to 2020, the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020 and 2021, and the Seattle Mariners in 2022 and 2023. Ray was an All-Star with the Diamondbacks in 2017, and won the Cy Young Award in 2021. That year he led the American League with a 2.84 earned run average, 248 strikeouts, and a 1.05 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched). Ray missed most of 2023 with Tommy John Surgery.

Mitch Haniger

Haniger is returning to the Mariners. He was with them from 2017 to 2022, and was an All-Star in 2018. He played for Arizona in 2016 and San Francisco in 2023. Last season for the Giants, Haniger batted .209 with six home runs and 28 runs batted in. During 61 games, 211 at bats and 229 plate appearances, he scored 27 runs, and had 44 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 15 walks, 77 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .266 and a slugging percentage of .365. The triple, sacrifice fly and stolen base came in Mainers wins. The sacrifice fly was in a 4-0 Giants win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 24. The stolen base was in a 7-5 Giants win over the Miami Marlins on May 21. The triple was in a 7-2 Giants win over the San Diego Padres on August 31.

Anthony DeSclafani

Desclafini is joining his fourth Major League team. He previously pitched for the Marlins in 2014, the Cincinnati Reds from 2015 to 2020, and the Giants from 2021 to 2023. In 19 games, DeSclafani had a record of four wins and eight losses, with an earned run average of 4.88. In 99 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 105 hits, 54 earned runs, 15 home runs, 20 walks, and had 79 strikeouts, with a WHIP of 1.25.