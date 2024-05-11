MLB News and Rumors

Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash has Tommy John surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
Matt Brash

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash of Kingston, Ontario, Canada underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. The Canadian reliever who was a workhorse during the 2023 Major League season, had not pitched at all during the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season.

News leading up to the injury

In February, according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com, Brash was shut down during the early stages of training camp with an arm trouble. At the time, Brash was one of two Mariners pitchers with an injury. The other was Gregory Santos of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. Santos has since been put on the 60 day injury list.

There were then a lot of positive signs that Brash would pitch this year on March 1 when he began to throw again. At the time, Brash’s diagnosis was elbow inflammation. However, he did not pitch in any regular season games for the Mariners, and was shut down again at the end of April.

More details about the surgery

Brash had a ligament repaired and a brace installed. According to Mariners general manager Justin Hollander, Brash will return to the Mariners in June of 2025.

Brash’s marvelous 2023 MLB season

Brash was simply one of the best relievers in all of baseball last season. In fact, he led the Major Leagues with 78 games. During 70 2/3 innings pitched, he had a record of nine wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.06. Brash also gave up 65 hits, 24 earned runs, three home runs, and 29 walks, to go along with 107 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.33. The rather high WHIP and low ERA suggests he was able to successfully get out of trouble by throwing key pitches at key times.

Second in the American League West

The Mariners have a record of 21 wins and 18 losses in 2024. They are in second place in the American League West, and half a game back of the division leading and reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
